From Governor to Diplomat: Nikki Haley's Journey to the World Stage

Nimarata Nikki Randhawa Haley, born January 20, 1972, is an American politician and diplomat who served as the 29th United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018 and the 117th Governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017. She is the first female governor of South Carolina and the second Indian American governor in the United States. Early Life and Education Haley was born in Bamberg, South Carolina, to Indian immigrant parents. She graduated from Orangeburg Preparatory Schools and Clemson University with a degree in accounting. After college, Haley worked in her family's business and then as a lobbyist for the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.

Political Career Haley was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004 and served until 2010. In 2010, she was elected governor of South Carolina, becoming the first woman to hold the position. As governor, Haley signed into law a number of conservative measures, including a voter ID law, a ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, and a right-to-work law. United Nations Ambassador In 2016, Haley was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be the United States Ambassador to the United Nations. She was confirmed by the Senate in a 96-4 vote and took office in January 2017. As ambassador, Haley was a vocal critic of the United Nations and called for reforms to the organization. She also played a key role in the Trump administration's foreign policy, including its efforts to isolate North Korea and Iran.

Post-Ambassadorial Career Haley resigned as ambassador in December 2018. Since leaving office, she has remained active in Republican politics and is considered a potential candidate for president in 2024. Haley is married to Michael Haley, a captain in the South Carolina Army National Guard. They have two children, Rena and Nalin.