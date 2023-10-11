Who is Rep. George Santos? What Felonies has he been Charged for?

George Santos, a US Congressman has been charged with not one but a wide array of felonies. One of these felony is that of fraud. Let's get to know the man better.

Rep. George Santos is a lawmaker. The 34-year-old man admitted to actually being a "terrible liar". There have been several allegations against the man of fraud and falsehoods during his short career on Capitol Hill.

Holding a real estate portfolio that is actually non-existent, confusion over whether the man is Jewish or not, and fraudulent claims of academic degrees are a few of the allegations and controversies prevailing against the man. Before achieving success in the midterm elections last November, the New York Republican billed himself as "the full embodiment of the American dream". He claimed to be the gay child of Brazilian immigrants.

However, his victory wasn't enjoyed for a long period of time.

Later, the lawmaker admitted that a substantial part of his story was actually cooked up. However, the man is reluctant to resign post being charged in New York in a 13-count indictment with money laundering, wire fraud, and public fund theft.

Getting to know the man better

During his campaign, a biography was published online which said that Born in the New York City borough of Queens, Mr George Santos is a first-gen American. The website stated that his grandparents, "fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII" prior to getting settled in Brazil. His parents were born in Brazil, but they eventually shifted to the United States, "in search of the American dream", as stated by the website.

It has been claimed that Mr George Santos was educated at Baruch College, New York City prior to becoming a "seasoned Wall Street financier and investor." It has been said that the man held experience working at renowned firms such as Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

It was also claimed by the man that he was the owner of 13 properties which he earned after a lot of hard work. It has also been claimed by the man that his mother was actually in her office "in the south tower", World Trade Center, on September 11. In October, the man's campaign stated that his mother survived the attack, and passed away several years later.