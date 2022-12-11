Who is Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu? Early Life, Education, Political Career & More

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a three-time MLA from Himachal Pradesh and the head of the Congress’s election committee, is the newly-appointed as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Early Life

In the Sera village of the Nadaun tehsil of the Hamirpur district, Sukhu was born on March 27, 1964. Rashil Singh, his father, worked as a driver for the Shimla-based Himachal Road Transport Corporation. Unlike his mother Sansar Dei, who stays at home.

Sukkhu, a lawyer who is originally from Nadaun in the state's Hamirpur district, joined the National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student arm of the Congress when he was a college student. In 1989, he was chosen to lead its state division. Sukhvinder also presided over the state Youth Congress from 1998 to 2008.

Political Career

After advancing to the position of state unit chief for the Congress and starting his political career in student government, Sukhu is now seeking to firmly establish himself in the party's upper leadership following his convincing victory in Nadaun.

Sukhu entered the public sector after winning two elections to the Shimla Municipal Corporation Council between 1992 and 2002. In 2008, following his tenure at the Youth Congress, he was appointed Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee. Sukhu was later made the president of the party largely owing to his party management skills and popularity.

Sukhu's leadership of the election campaign committee for the elections planned for later this year was clear evidence of his position within the party. The veteran leader has built up a following over time among the local populace and the party cadre.

After Congress won the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, a grassroots politician with extensive organizational experience in the hill state was appointed as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, and Mukesh Agnihotri was named as his deputy.

