Who is Sultan Al Neyadi? Know More About the UAE Born Astronaut

In his safe return to Earth, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has attained membership in an exceedingly exclusive cohort of individuals—the minuscule segment of humanity who have embarked upon the perilous odyssey into the celestial realm, wherein they encounter the profound emptiness of space, bear witness to the sun's emergence beyond the Earth's horizon and experience the remarkable sensation of weightlessness engendered by zero gravity.

This exclusive assembly of spacefarers comprises fewer than 270 individuals hailing from 21 diverse nations who have had the privilege of visiting the International Space Station (ISS). Dr. Al Neyadi distinguishes himself among this select group through a series of notable accomplishments. In April, he outfitted himself in a robust 145-kilogram spacesuit and ventured outside the station to undertake a demanding maintenance operation on its exterior, a feat that not only conferred upon him the distinction of being the initial Arab astronaut to partake in an extended mission but also bestowed upon him the distinction of being the premier Arab to partake in a spacewalk.

Who is Sultan Al Neyadi?

Born 23 May 1981 (age 42) Al Ain, United Arab Emirates Selection MBRSC Selection 1[1] Total EVAs 1 Total EVA time 7 hours, 1 minute Missions SpaceX Crew-6 (Expedition 68/69)

Born on the 23rd of May, 1981, in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Sultan Al Neyadi's academic journey led him to the University of Brighton, where he acquired a Bachelor of Science (with Honors) degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering in the year 2004. Subsequently, following his selection as one of the inaugural two Emirati astronauts, the University's Vice-Chancellor, Debra Humphris, expressed a profound sense of pride in their graduate, emphasizing their keen interest in monitoring his ventures as an astronaut.

Following his return to the United Arab Emirates, Neyadi pursued further studies at the Zayed Military College for a year, subsequently engaging in professional service within the UAE Armed Forces, specializing in the realm of communications engineering. In 2008, he embarked upon an educational sojourn to Australia, culminating in the attainment of a master's degree in Information and Networks Security from Griffith University. His academic journey continued as he returned to Griffith University in 2011 to complete a doctoral program in Data Leakage Prevention Technology.

Sultan Al Neyadi's 6 Months In Space

Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi's tenure in space recently culminated with his participation in the SpaceX Crew-6 mission. During his six-month stay aboard the International Space Station, he contributed to over 200 scientific investigations and outreach endeavours conducted in the challenging microgravity environment of the ISS. His endeavours primarily centred on the exploration of how microgravity impacts the human physiological and psychological aspects, with additional undertakings involving the cultivation of plants within the ISS nursery. The fruits of his labour, including tomatoes and leaves, were subsequently transported back to Earth for comprehensive analysis as space agencies explored innovative techniques for sustenance production in the expanse of space.

In returning to Earth, Dr Al Neyadi's mission not only represented a personal triumph but also stood as a momentous milestone for the United Arab Emirates, reflecting the nation's ambitious pursuit of scientific and exploratory endeavours. President Sheikh Mohamed, on the platform known as X (formerly referred to as Twitter), extended his heartfelt welcome to the astronaut and lauded his role in achieving a historic Emirati accomplishment and advancing the cause of science and humanity.

“Together with the national work teams, you made a historic Emirati achievement and contributed to the service of science and humanity. With all of you, our ambitions in the field of space are great and continuous”, said President Sheikh Mohamed.

