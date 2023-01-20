Who Is The Oldest Living Woman In The World? Guinness World Record Holder Maria Branyas Morera Is 115 Years Old!

Maria Branyas Morera is the new Guinness World Record holder and it is confirmed that she is now the oldest living woman in the world. She is 115 years and 322 days old as of 20 January 2023. Before the oldest person living was Lucile Randon who was 118 years old. She passed away on 17th January 2023.

Maria Branyas Morera is a native of California and she was born on March 4 in the year 1907.

Después de la muerte de la francesa Lucile Randon, la nueva persona viva más longeva del mundo es María Branyas Morera (nacida el 4 de marzo de 1907 en Estados Unidos), de 115 años y 319 días, vive en la ciudad de Olot, Cataluña, España. pic.twitter.com/wdJGWE2Sn2 — LongeviQuest Supercentenarios (@Supercentenaria) January 17, 2023

Maria Branyas Morera: Know About her

Born in San Francisco, California, Maria Branyas Morera was born on 4 March 1907 which is one year after her parents emigrated to the country.

After Eight years they returned to Spain and settled in Catalonia. María has lived there ever since.

Maria's father succumbed to pulmonary tuberculosis on his way back and could not survive the treacherous transatlantic voyage from America to Spain.

She has been staying in the same nursing home called Residència Santa María del Tura for the past 22 years.

María has three children, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

María lost her hearing in one ear after falling whilst playing with her brothers.

She also has a voice-to-text device that allows her family to communicate with her.

Her husband was a Catalan doctor named Joan Moret, whom she married in 1931.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

Maria Branyas Morera: Life and journey

In 1915 her family arrived in Barcelona during the First World War.

She survived both World Wars, the Spanish Civil War, and the Spanish Flu pandemic.

María fought off COVID-19 too in 2020.

After contracting the virus within mere weeks of celebrating her 113th birthday she managed to make a full recovery in just a few days.

She also became the world’s oldest COVID-19 survivor, though her record was broken by Lucile Randon later that year

In January 2023, Guinness World Records shared a post on Instagram about the woman who became the oldest living person at the age of 115.

María still has a bright outlook on life and believes that there is always something new to learn every day – even when you’re the world’s oldest person.

“Life is not eternal for anyone... At my age, a new year is a gift, a humble celebration, a new adventure, a beautiful journey, a moment of happiness. Let's enjoy life together.”

She tweeted on the first day of 2023.

Feliç Any Nou. Que s’acompleixin tots els vostres somnis i desitjos. Que tingueu un 2023 ple de bons moments. Jo no puc parlar de dies, hores o minuts, per que la meva vida són moments. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Hw4dDQCIB3 — Super Àvia Catalana (@MariaBranyas112) January 1, 2023

