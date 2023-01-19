Who Is The 80-Year-Old Woman Who Ran The Mumbai Marathon In A Saree? Check The Viral Video And More!

Key Highlights

An 80-year-old woman named Bharti was one of the runners who took the spotlight with her enthusiastic participation in the marathon.

Participants in the marathon include people of various ages and abilities, including youngsters, those with disabilities, and older citizens.

Dimple Mehta Fernandes, Bharti's granddaughter, uploaded a video of her running in the marathon on Instagram so that her family and friends could see it.

While Over 55,000 people participated in this year's edition of the iconic Tata Mumbai Marathon, held on Sunday, January 15, this 80-year-old woman, Bharti was among them, stealing the spotlight in a saree and sneakers.

She participated in the 18th edition of this Marathon where People from many walks of life in Mumbai gathered to run together to support a variety of critical social issues.

The marathon star, Bharti's granddaughter, Dimple Mehta Fernandes, shared the video on Instagram and it took the internet by storm in no time. While many were too scared of the cold and hesitate to even step out This elderly woman had clocked 4.2 km in 51 minutes.

“So inspired by the sheer will and grit of my 80-year-old Nani who ran the TATA Marathon this Sunday,” Dimple Mehta Fernandes posted on Instagram.

Internet's Reaction

When the video of the 80-year-old Bharti running the Mumbai marathon in a saree went instantly viral on social media the social media applauded the woman calling her an “inspiration”.

People on the internet praised her enthusiasm and drive, drawing inspiration from her commitment to fitness.

Bharti's Interview

The video not only showed the iconic run of Bharti but also included a snippet of an interview in which she informs that this is not her first but her sixth time running the marathon.

She also stated in the interview that she practices every day for it. She wakes up early morning and gets ready to go.

She told the reporters she felt overjoyed after the race.

Significance of the carried Tiranga

Bharti was seen very proudly carrying the flag of her nation in the marathon. She expressed her patriotism and devotion to the country by saying that she wanted everyone to know that she is Indian and proud of her culture, which is why she was carrying the Tiranga during the run.

Bharti encouraged and suggested that the youngsters exercise more by running and other vigorous exercises.

The annual Tata Mumbai Marathon is held on the third Sunday of every January where Participants in the marathon include people of various ages and abilities, including youngsters, those with disabilities, and older citizens. The event was held after being postponed for two years owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

Whether you are 8 or 80, a novice runner or an accomplished competitor, if you ❤️ Tata Mumbai Marathon as much as you love to 🏃, this post is for you! 😁#MissYouTMM pic.twitter.com/ljHCC943bF — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 10, 2022