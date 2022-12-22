Who was Manohar Devadoss? Prolific ink artist and writer!

Many artists come and go but some artists are able to leave such robust imprints that they become immortal for generations to come. In such scenarios, it becomes important to dove into the incredible life of one such artist, Manohar Devadoss, hailing from Madurai.









Often regarded as a scientist-writer-artist, Manohar was a talented Indian artist from Tamil Nadu. Life was a bit unfair to the artist and took away his vision when he turned 83. However, at this stage, the artist was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, for the artist’s fantastic work in charity and art.





