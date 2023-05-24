Who was Nitesh Pandey? Om Shanti Om and Anupama actor passes away aged 51

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, actor Nitesh Pandey passed away from cardiac arrest in Nashik. He was only 51 years old. The actor was one of the main stars in the Star Plus drama series “Anupama”. He had also co-starred with Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Rampal in the hit film “Om Shanti Om.”

TV actor Nitesh Pandey found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik in Maharashtra. Prima facie, the cause of death seems to be a heart attack. A Police team present at the hotel and investigation is underway. Postmortem report is awaited. Questioning of hotel staff and people close… pic.twitter.com/UIEnosnZMo — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

Nitesh Pandey : 17 January 1973- 23 May 2023

Good bye sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LJgUY2BQGC — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) May 24, 2023

According to the report by ANI, the actor was discovered dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik, Maharashtra. At first glance, the cause of death appears to be a heart attack. A police team has been probing the scene at the hotel, and an investigation is being conducted. His postmortem report is still awaited. For the investigation, hotel employees and those close to him are being questioned.

Nitesh Pandey has appeared in television shows such as Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani, Manzilein Apani Apani, Saaya, Durgesh Nandini, and Justajoo. He also appeared in Bollywood films like “Dabangg 2,” “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai”, “Mickey Virus”, “Shaadi Ke Side Effects”, “Hunterrr”, “Madaari”, “Badhaai Do”, and “Khosla ka Ghosla.”

The Indian television industry is going through losses right now. On May 22, Aditya Singh Rajput, tv actor who rose to fame with MTV, was found dead in Mumbai. The cause of Aditya's death has been reserved and is not publicly known. On May 24, "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" famed actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay met with a car accident and passed away. She had appeared in many hit Bollywood films as well.

