Who was Samyukta, Sanyogita or Sanjukta? Wife of Prithviraj Chauhan

Samyukta, also known as Sanyogita or Sanjukta, was one of the three wives of Prithviraj Chauhan. Their love story is one of the most celebrated medieval era romances in India.

Samyukta is said to be the incarnation of Tillotama - an apsara from heaven. She was not only known for her beauty, but her education, and fighting skills as well.

Love story of Samyukta and Prithviraj Chauhan

Prithviraj was one of the greatest rulers of the Chauhan dynasty whose kingdom expanded to most of the parts of the Indian sub continent. Many rulers at that time were envious and wary of his power, including Jaichand - the King of Kannauj.

Samyukta, the daughter of Jaichand, was known for her beauty and charm. Prithviraj's reputation dazzled Samyukta, and she fell in love with him, a fact he was made aware of.

Since Jaichand and Prithviraj were staunch rivals, the King of Kannauj was outraged upon finding out about the affair of his daughter. He decided to insult Prithviraj.

He arranged a svayamvara for his daughter in 1185 CE where royalty from far and wide was invited, except for Prithviraj. He further commissioned a clay statue of Prithviraj, which served as a figurative "doorman" to Jaichand's court.

Prithviraj upon hearing the impending svayamvara devised a plan to elope with Samyukta. On the day of the svayamvara, Samyukta walked down the aisle and put the garland around the neck of Prithviraj's statue, declaring him her husband. Soon after, Prithviraj, who was hiding behind the statue, caught Samyukta and fled with her on his horse to Delhi.

Samyukta's Death

Some sources say that Samyukta committed Jauhar in the 12th century in the fort of Ajmer. Other sources, however, quote that she escaped the battlefield with her dasis and died being Sati after hearing the death news of Prithviraj Chauhan.

