Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Australia and Bangladesh? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

Who Won Yesterday’s 2023 ODI World Cup Match No. 43: Australia and Bangladesh clashed in the recent match of the tournament. Australia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets. 

Saumya
By Saumya
Nov 11, 2023, 19:27 IST
Know here Who Won 11 November ODI Match with all details

Australia and Bangladesh faced off in the 43rd match of the 2023 ODI World Cup, which took place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Australia won the coin toss and chose to field first. 

Bowling in the first innings, Australia quickly made inroads into the Bangladesh batting lineup. Bangladesh continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, but eventually, they managed to score 306/8 in 50 overs. 

Australia's chase was never really in doubt. David Warner and Travis Head got them off to a decent start. The opening duo were eventually dismissed by Taskin Ahmad and Mustafizur Rehman, but Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith put on a spectacular performance and led their team to victory. 

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Aus vs Ban Result

Australia defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets runs in yesterday’s world match between Australia and Bangladesh on November 11. 

Here is the final scorecard:

Bangladesh: 305/8 (50 overs)

Australia: 307/2 (44.4 overs)

Australia defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets. 

Bangladesh  

BATTING

 

R

B

M

4s

6s

SR

Tanzid Hasan 

c & b Abbott

36

34

55

6

0

105.88

Litton Das 

c Labuschagne b Zampa

36

45

76

5

0

80.00

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c)

run out (Labuschagne/†Inglis)

45

57

59

6

0

78.94

Towhid Hridoy 

c Labuschagne b Stoinis

74

79

121

5

2

93.67

Mahmudullah 

run out (Labuschagne)

32

28

34

1

3

114.28

Mushfiqur Rahim †

c Cummins b Zampa

21

24

27

0

1

87.50

Mehidy Hasan Miraz 

c Cummins b Abbott

29

20

33

4

0

145.00

Nasum Ahmed 

run out (Abbott)

7

11

15

0

0

63.63

Mahedi Hasan 

not out

2

3

4

0

0

66.66

Taskin Ahmed 

not out

0

1

2

0

0

0.00

 

Australia  

BATTING

 

R

B

M

4s

6s

SR

Travis Head 

b Taskin Ahmed

10

11

11

2

0

90.90

David Warner 

c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Mustafizur Rahman

53

61

90

6

0

86.88

Mitchell Marsh 

not out

177

132

177

17

9

134.09

Steven Smith 

not out

63

64

99

4

1

98.43

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 43, Australia vs Bangladesh?

Australia’s Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa took the most number of wickets in yesterday’s World Cup 2023 match number 43. Both Abbott and Zampa took 2 wickets each. Moreover, Adam Zampa became the highest-wicket taker (as a spinner) in a single World Cup edition. Zampa has taken 22 wickets in the tournament so far. 

Which batsmen scored the most runs in Australia vs Bangladesh Match Number 43?

Australia’s star cricketer Mitchell Marsh scored the most runs in Australia vs Bangladesh match yesterday. The star batter scored a staggering 177 runs off 132 balls. 

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

Australian’s Mitchell Marsh hit the most sixes in yesterday’s match. Marsh hit 9 sixes that contributed to his innings of 177 runs.

Who was the Man of the Match for Australia vs Bangladesh?

For his strong batting, Australia’s Mitch Marsh was awarded the Man of the Match. Marsh was also the top run-scorer who hit the most number of sixes.


