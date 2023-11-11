Australia and Bangladesh faced off in the 43rd match of the 2023 ODI World Cup, which took place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Australia won the coin toss and chose to field first. Bowling in the first innings, Australia quickly made inroads into the Bangladesh batting lineup. Bangladesh continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, but eventually, they managed to score 306/8 in 50 overs.

Australia's chase was never really in doubt. David Warner and Travis Head got them off to a decent start. The opening duo were eventually dismissed by Taskin Ahmad and Mustafizur Rehman, but Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith put on a spectacular performance and led their team to victory. THUMPED 🔥



An unbeaten 175-run partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Steven Smith sees Australia chase the target with ease 🙌



Deserved semi-finalists 🇦🇺



Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Aus vs Ban Result

Australia defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets runs in yesterday's world match between Australia and Bangladesh on November 11. Here is the final scorecard:

Bangladesh: 305/8 (50 overs) Australia: 307/2 (44.4 overs)