Australia and Bangladesh faced off in the 43rd match of the 2023 ODI World Cup, which took place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Australia won the coin toss and chose to field first.
Bowling in the first innings, Australia quickly made inroads into the Bangladesh batting lineup. Bangladesh continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, but eventually, they managed to score 306/8 in 50 overs.
Australia's chase was never really in doubt. David Warner and Travis Head got them off to a decent start. The opening duo were eventually dismissed by Taskin Ahmad and Mustafizur Rehman, but Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith put on a spectacular performance and led their team to victory.
Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Aus vs Ban Result
Australia defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets runs in yesterday’s world match between Australia and Bangladesh on November 11.
Here is the final scorecard:
Bangladesh: 305/8 (50 overs)
Australia: 307/2 (44.4 overs)
Australia defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets.
Bangladesh
|
BATTING
|
|
R
|
B
|
M
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
c & b Abbott
|
36
|
34
|
55
|
6
|
0
|
105.88
|
Litton Das
|
c Labuschagne b Zampa
|
36
|
45
|
76
|
5
|
0
|
80.00
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c)
|
run out (Labuschagne/†Inglis)
|
45
|
57
|
59
|
6
|
0
|
78.94
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
c Labuschagne b Stoinis
|
74
|
79
|
121
|
5
|
2
|
93.67
|
Mahmudullah
|
run out (Labuschagne)
|
32
|
28
|
34
|
1
|
3
|
114.28
|
Mushfiqur Rahim †
|
c Cummins b Zampa
|
21
|
24
|
27
|
0
|
1
|
87.50
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
c Cummins b Abbott
|
29
|
20
|
33
|
4
|
0
|
145.00
|
Nasum Ahmed
|
run out (Abbott)
|
7
|
11
|
15
|
0
|
0
|
63.63
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
not out
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
66.66
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
not out
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
Australia
|
BATTING
|
|
R
|
B
|
M
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Travis Head
|
b Taskin Ahmed
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
2
|
0
|
90.90
|
David Warner
|
c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Mustafizur Rahman
|
53
|
61
|
90
|
6
|
0
|
86.88
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
not out
|
177
|
132
|
177
|
17
|
9
|
134.09
|
Steven Smith
|
not out
|
63
|
64
|
99
|
4
|
1
|
98.43
Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 43, Australia vs Bangladesh?
Australia’s Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa took the most number of wickets in yesterday’s World Cup 2023 match number 43. Both Abbott and Zampa took 2 wickets each. Moreover, Adam Zampa became the highest-wicket taker (as a spinner) in a single World Cup edition. Zampa has taken 22 wickets in the tournament so far.
Which batsmen scored the most runs in Australia vs Bangladesh Match Number 43?
Australia’s star cricketer Mitchell Marsh scored the most runs in Australia vs Bangladesh match yesterday. The star batter scored a staggering 177 runs off 132 balls.
Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?
Australian’s Mitchell Marsh hit the most sixes in yesterday’s match. Marsh hit 9 sixes that contributed to his innings of 177 runs.
Who was the Man of the Match for Australia vs Bangladesh?
For his strong batting, Australia’s Mitch Marsh was awarded the Man of the Match. Marsh was also the top run-scorer who hit the most number of sixes.