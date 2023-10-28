Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Netherlands and Bangladesh? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

The 28th match of the 2023 ODI Men's World Cup took place between the Netherlands and Bangladesh in Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Despite losing the top order in the starting few overs, Netherlands came through and gave Bangladesh a target of 230 runs. Scott Edwards was the top run scorer of the NED, scoring 68 off 89 balls.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 142 runs in just 42.2 overs. The Netherlands won the match by 87 runs.

Here is the final scorecard of yesterday’s match between Netherlands and Bangladesh:

Netherlands: 229

Bangladesh: 142 (42.2 overs)

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 28, Netherlands vs Bangladesh?

Netherlands's Paul Van Meekeren took the most wickets in yesterday's World Cup 2023 match number 28. Meekeren took 4 wickets in this match.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in Netherlands vs Bangladesh Match Number 28?

The Netherlands's Scott Edwards was the highest run scorer in the Ned vs Ban match. Edwards scored a 68 off 89 balls.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

There were a total of 4 sixes hit in the Ned vs Ban match. All of the 4 sixes were hit by 4 different batsmen.

Who was the Man of the Match for Netherlands vs Bangladesh?

Paul Ven Meekeren of the Netherlands was awarded the Man of the Match. Meekeren was the highest wicket-taker in the match, taking 4 wickets and giving away only 23 runs.

