Why 2022 is declared the International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture?

People consume fish, mollusks, crustaceans, and aquatic plants as fundamental, indispensable foods as part of healthy diets, cultural traditions, and culinary customs. A significant portion of this food is produced by small-scale artisanal fishers and fish farmers, so IYAFA 2022 is a chance to emphasize the value of these fisheries and aquaculture for our food systems, livelihoods, culture, and the environment.

What is IYAFA?

The United Nations has declared 2022 to be the International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture (IYAFA 2022). IYAFA 2022 aims to draw global attention to the role that small-scale fishers, fish farmers, and fish workers play in human well-being, food security and nutrition, poverty eradication, and the sustainable use of natural resources. increase. During this time, it is important to engage fishermen in forming a dialogue and raising issues that matter to them and their lives, thereby increasing global understanding and action to support them.

How IYAFA 2022 is working?

In celebration of IYAFA, the Small-Scale Fisheries Resources and Collaboration Hub is hosting a year-long campaign highlighting key issues and concerns of small-scale fishers and fish workers. Campaign activities are designed to foster the sharing of stories and best practices, and to catalyze the actions needed to protect the lives and livelihoods of small-scale fishermen around the world. And that includes:

Promote understanding of the many human rights issues facing small-scale fishers, fish workers, and their communities

Support the more holistic protection of these rights to ensure SDG synergies and shared benefits. When

Link existing research and action on these issues to strengthen partnerships.

The International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture (IYAFA) provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the human rights of small-scale fishers and fish workers, and to enact specific national laws, public policies, and programs to support small-scale fishers and fisheries. It represents an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of putting workers in control. sustainable way. Particular attention should be paid to the most vulnerable rural areas. These regions are constrained by poor governance and a generally weak capacity to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of natural resources.

With the support of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), different NGOs and other organizations are working together to ensure human rights awareness and protection for small-scale fishers and their communities. During IYAFA.

