Why Are Women in Iceland Protesting for Equal Pay?

Iceland is often regarded as the most gender-equal country in the world. However, it is surprising for everyone to see the women of Iceland on strike for equal pay. The matter started on Tuesday when thousands of women denied to work. This "women's day off" is known as "kvennafri" in Iceland.

The country saw Katrín Jakobsdóttir, the Prime Minister of Iceland along with thousands of women go on a strike on Tuesday starting from midnight to the next midnight. The demand of these women on strike in the most gender-equal country of the world was to put an end to gender-based violence and unequal pay.

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir expressed, “I will not work this day, as I expect all the women [in cabinet] will do as well.”

The country holds a population of 380,000 and has been given the rank of the most gender-equal country in the world not once or twice but actually 14 years in a row, by the WEF (World Economic Forum). The Forum takes into consideration factors such as healthcare, pay, education, and more.

Why did women in Iceland go on a strike on Tuesday?

The title of the most gender-equal country has been attained by Iceland. The World Economic Forum has assigned Iceland with a score of 91.2 percent. If Iceland is the most gender-equal country in the world, then why isn't it awarded with a full score? The reason is that no nation till now has been able to achieve full equality in aspects of gender pay and Iceland is no exception.

Jakobsdóttir expresses in a statement that, “We have not yet reached our goals of full gender equality and we are still tackling the gender-based wage gap, which is unacceptable in 2023. We are still tackling gender-based violence, which has been a priority for my government to tackle.”

It has been found by a University of Iceland study that about 40 percent of women in Iceland go through gender-based violence at least once in life.

Women in the country have been able to achieve great success and get to top positions in almost every sector, it is also important to note that the lowest-paying jobs in the country are also dominated by women.

The recent protest in Iceland has been the largest once since October 24, 1975. In that protest, about 90 percent of women refused to work and raised their voices against workplace discrimination.

