Why Does Ice Stick to Your Fingers?

A common experience with ice sticking to your fingers in winter has always left many people wondering how this happens. Read along to know more about the science behind why ice sticks to your skin and offers safety tips to avoid discomfort or injury.

What Causes Ice to Stick to Fingers?

When your finger touches ice, the warmth from your skin melts a very thin surface layer of the ice. The reason this water refreezes so quickly is because the ice is still extremely cold, causing a bond between your skin and the ice. Any moisture on your skin, like sweat, also freezes, reinforcing this icy bond. It's this freeze-thaw cycle that causes the "sticky" feeling of not being able to pull your finger away.

The role of body heat and moisture

Your body heat starts the melting of ice upon contact, but the cold temperature of the ice refreezes that thin layer of liquid almost instantly. Skin moisture serves as extra water, forming a stronger bond. If there is no moisture, ice is less likely to cling tightly to your fingers.