World Health Day 2023: Why is World Health Day celebrated? What is the message for this year?

World Health Day 2023: Every year April 7 is celebrated as World Health Day across the globe. It marks the foundation of WHO in the year 1948. The purpose of the event is to promote the physical, mental and emotional well-being of individuals.

What is the message of World Health 2023?

The World Health Organization picks a specific theme relevant to the wellness and medical field, every year. This year’s World Health Day will focus on the theme, ‘Health For All’. WHO says, the theme this year does not imply that illness and infirmity will come to an end or that all people will receive medical care. It implies that health resources are fairly allocated and that everyone has access to basic medical treatment.

WHO will commemorate its 75th anniversary under the subject of 75 years of promoting public health in addition to this year's theme. According to WHO's official website, “WHO’s 75th anniversary year is an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have improved quality of life during the last seven decades. It is also an opportunity to motivate action to tackle the health challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Bank Holidays in April 2023

Why is World Health Day celebrated?

Every year on April 7, the World Health Organization celebrates World Health Day (WHD), which commemorates the organisation's foundation. Government representatives from Brazil and China proposed the establishment of a global, totally independent organisation for health in December 1945.

In order to promote health, maintain global security, and assist the weak, governments from all over the world joined together to form WHO in 1948. This was done so that everyone, everywhere could achieve the best of health and well-being.

The establishment of World Health Day was one of the organisation's first formal initiatives. It was first commemorated on July 22, 1949, but to encourage student involvement, the date was later changed to April 7, the day the World Health Organization was founded.

World Health Day is one of WHO's eight official global health campaigns, which advocates actions on a global scale. By choosing a different theme each year, World Health Day ensures that everyone is aware of the current pressing health issue. It is also an important day to reflect on your own health, as awareness activities and conversations help reduce the stigma associated with illness and lead to more people seeking support and treatment.

In the year 2022, the Ministry of Ayush organized a huge program named Yoga Mahotsav at Lal Quila (Red Fort) Delhi. The event was graced with the presence of various Union Ministers, Members of the Parliament, Ambassadors of several countries stationed in Delhi, prominent Sports celebrities and also Yoga Gurus.

Important Days and Dates in April

World Health Day 2023 is being marked as the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organisation. It is an occasion to reflect on achievements in public health that have raised the standard of living over the decades and to inspire action to address the upcoming health concerns.

Sources: World Health Organisation