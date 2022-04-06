World Health Day 2022: Know all about Yoga Mahotsav and Chief Guest

World Health Day 2022: Every year, World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 to raise awareness about people's general health and well-being across the world. Various dreadful diseases afflict millions of people worldwide. As per WHO, health is fundamental to human happiness and well-being. Significantly, it also contributes to economic advancement, as healthy people live longer and are more productive.

This year's theme for World Health Day is "Our Planet, Our Health." There is a need to take action to keep humans and the planet healthy and also to strengthen a movement to create a society focused on well-being.

On the occasion of World Health Day, the Ministry of Ayush will celebrate Yoga Mahotsav at Red Fort. Know more about Yoga Mahotsav and who will be the Chief Guest of the programme.

Come join us as we continue to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, in collaboration with 100 organisations, at 100 iconic places across the globe.



Watch out this space for more updates!#Ayush #IDY2022 #76DaysToIDY2022 #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/3IgfH2RDNl — Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) April 6, 2022

About Yoga Mahotsav

A grand programme is being organised by the Ministry of Ayush for a demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol in the backdrop of August 15 Park, Lal Quila (Red Fort) Delhi.

Yoga Mahotsav: Date and Time

It will be celebrated on April 7, 2022, on the occasion of World Health Day and the 75th day of the countdown to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) from 6:30 AM to 8.00 AM.

Who will be the Chief Guest?

It is expected that Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla will be the Chief Guest of the programme. The event will also be graced with the presence of various Union Ministers, Members of the Parliament, Ambassadors or several countries stationed in Delhi, prominent Sports celebrities and also Yoga Gurus.

Also, the Ministry, with the help of several stakeholders, has chalked out a 100-day countdown programme for the 8th International Day of Yoga in which a hundred organisations are promoting yoga in 100 cities or places. Also, the 8th International Day of Yoga falls in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year, so the Ministry proposes to observe IDY at 75 iconic sites across the country.

About Ministry of Ayush

It is the nodal ministry for the observation of the International Day of Yoga. The main event of the IDY observation is a Mass Yoga Demonstration every year which is led by the Prime Minister himself. Preparations are going on for the IDY 2022 celebration.

AYUSH is an acronym of the medical system, namely Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy, and is widely practiced in India.

World Health Day 2022: History and Significance

The day marks the anniversary of the World Health Organisation, which was established on April 7, 1948.

In 1948, the first World Health Assembly was convened by the World Health Organisation, which called for the establishment of a "World Health Day". On April 7, 1950, the first World Health Day was observed and since then it has been celebrated every year. The main aim of the day is to spread awareness about a certain health topic to highlight a World Health Organisation priority area of concern. The day also focuses on contemporary health issues that require immediate attention with various themes.

Therefore, it is correctly said "Good health is not something we can buy. However, it can be an extremely valuable savings account.” - Anne Wilson Schaef

Also, Read