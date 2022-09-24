Why NASA’s Dart Satellite Is On Its Way To Crash Into An Asteroid?

NASA’s DART is all set to purposefully crash into an asteroid on Monday. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission is to determine if a kinetic impact of this nature can assist in diverting an asteroid that poses a threat to Earth.
Graphic representation of NASA's DART spacecraft colliding with the asteroid Demorphos.
Launched on November 23, 2021, NASA’s DART mission probe (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), the first of its kind, is on a suicide mission to save the planet. On September 26, the spacecraft will collide with an asteroid while travelling at a speed of 24,000 kilometers per hour.

The DART mission aims to alter an asteroid's orbit through kinetic impact. 

Dimorphos of the Didymos binary asteroid system is the target asteroid. The asteroid, which has a diameter of 160 meters (525 feet), is taller than the World Trade Center. The asteroid was discovered by Joe Montani, a member of the University of Arizona's Spacewatch Project, in 1996.

Source: NASA

Why is the DART satellite crashing into the asteroid?

Millions of years ago, an asteroid wiped out the entire population of dinosaurs. NASA’s DART was launched to prevent a repeat of what occurred all those million years ago. If the mission is successful in diverting the asteroid’s orbit, it will give us a fighting chance to survive if any deadly asteroid is headed towards Earth in the near future.

When and where to watch the live crash of the DART Spacecraft?

NASA will broadcast live coverage of DART's collision with the asteroid Dimorphos on NASA TV on Monday, September 26 at 6 p.m. Also, the live crash can be seen live on NASA’s social media accounts.    

All hopes of protecting the Earth from an asteroid collision threat in the near future depend on the anticipated NASA’s DART spacecraft crash.

 

FAQ

Did NASA's DART work?

On November 24, 2021, NASA's DART spacecraft was successfully launched. The collision is scheduled on September 26, 2022, at 23:14 UTC.

How many near Earth asteroids are there?

There are now 27,323 near-Earth asteroids, according to the data for 2021. 2,224 of these are big enough and close enough to the planet to be regarded as potentially dangerous.

What is NASA DART?

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission is an attempt to deflect an asteroid's orbit, steering it away from its path.
