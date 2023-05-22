Word Puzzle: Can you spot the word ”pathologist” in 9 seconds?

Word Puzzle: Word Puzzle is a kind of puzzle in which you need to find the hidden word in a word grid. It is one of the popular online activities that can provide thrill and excitement to the participants.

It is a great way to test your intelligence and observation skills by solving the puzzle within a time limit.

Do you like to test how attentive you are?

Then find the word “ pathologist” in the word grid shared below within 9 seconds.

Attempt now!

The image shared above shows a grid of letters. Hidden among the letter grid is the word “pathologist”.

The challenge for you is to find the word from this letter grid within 9 seconds.

It is a great way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

The word can be formed by arranging the letters from top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forwards and backward, and diagonally.

This is a moderate-level challenge, and individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the word within the time limit.

The way the letters in the grid are arranged makes it difficult to identify at first glance.

Did you spot the word?

Focus on the image and see if you can derive any meaningful word from the word grid.

Hurry up; not much time remaining.

And…

Two seconds more…

Two…

One…

Time’s up.

It was a good test of your attentiveness and observation skills.

Have you managed to spot the word ”pathologist”?

Congratulations to those who have spotted the word. You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t spot the word can check the solution below.

Find the Word “Pathologist” in 9 Seconds - Solution

The word “pathologist” can be spotted in the second column on the left side of the image. Take a look.

