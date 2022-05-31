Wordle 346 Answer for May 31 2022: Check Today’s Hints & Clues

Wordle 346 Answer for May 31 2022 with Hints & Clues: Wordle is an online game which has gained immense popularity recently. In wordle, players have to figure out a five-letter word in six or fewer guesses. After each guess, the game shows gray blocks for wrong letters, yellow blocks for right letters in the wrong spot and green blocks for right letters in the correct spot.

The game WORDLE has been created and developed by Welsh Software Engineer, Josh Wardle. The Game is now owned by New York Times Company. It is a simple word game that can be played on mobile browsers, laptops, and desktops.

Wordle 346 Answer for 31st May 2022: Today’s Hints & Clues

Today’s Wordle today is a noun and the answer today has two vowels.

Wordle 346 Hints

The word of the day begins with a consonant. Wordle 346 answer has two vowels. The word starts with the letter M. The word of the day ends with the letter R. The word for today (31 May 2022) has no repetitive letter.

Wordle 346 Clues

Historically it refers to a a unit of land, originally a feudal lordship, consisting of a lord's demesne and lands rented to tenants. But basically it is a fancy word for a large country house with lands. The word's origins - Middle English: from Anglo-Norman French maner ‘dwelling’, from Latin manere ‘remain’.

Wordle 346 Answer

Wordle for May 31 is "MANOR"

Today’s wordle was a straightforward puzzle.

How to play Wordle?

Players have to visit the official website - https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle and have to play the game with the following rules:

Players have six attempts to guess a five-letter Wordle word. After each word you guess, press Enter on the Wordle keyboard. The colour of the boxes changes, which shows how close your guess was to the word. If the colour of the box turns green, it means that the letter is correctly placed. If the colour of the box turns yellow, it indicates that the letter is in the word but wrongly placed. Lastly, if the colour of the box turns grey, it means that the letter entered is not in the word.

Note: A new Wordle is available every day for you to try hands on.