Wordle 388 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 12, 2022

Wordle 388 Answer Today: Wordle is a web-based game that has gained popularity in recent times. The game is extremely simple and every day the player gets to learn a new word. Wordle Answer for July 12 is here and to know it, the player requires to understand the correct hints and clues. The chances provided to identify the correct wordle allow the regular gamers to guess the right letters without breaking their winning streak. For those who are still looking for the correct solution, Wordle 388 signifies the word that is a natural phenomenon that occurs every day. However, if you are trying to identify the answer to July 12 Wordle yourself, go through the hints and clues below.

Wordle Today 388: What are the hints for today’s solution?

Wordle 388 answer begins with the letter N Wordle Today ends with the letter T Wordle 388 Answer Today has one vowel and it is I. Today’s wordle has no repetitive letters. Wordle 388 rhymes with the word ‘Light’.

Wordle 388 Answer: Check Clues for today’s answer

Wordle 388 answer is used to refer to the period from sunset and sunrise in every twenty-four hours. The origin of today’s word is from Old English neaht, niht, of Germanic origin; related to Dutch nacht and German Nacht, from an Indo-European route shared by Latin nox and Greek nox.

Wordle 388 Answer

The answer for Wordle 388 is ‘NIGHT’.

How to play Wordle?

Players who want to learn new words every day will have to visit the official website- https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle and have to play the game with the rules mentioned below:

1. Players will have six attempts to guess a five-letter Wordle word.

2. After entering each word, press enters on the Wordle Keyboard.

3. The color of the box will change indicating how close you were to the correct answer.

4. If the color of the box turns green, it will mean that the letter is correctly placed.

5. If the color of the box turns yellow, it will indicate that the letter is in the word but it is wrongly placed.

6. In the last, if the color of the box turns grey, it will mean that the letter entered is not in the word.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a web-based word game which is created and developed by the Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, and owned and published by The New York Times Company since 2022. The mechanics of the game are nearly identical to the 1955-pen-and-paper game jotto and the television game show franchise Lingo. Wordle has a single daily solution, with all the players attempting to guess the same word.

Wordle 387 Answer: Check hints, clues and solution for July 11, 2022

Wordle Today 384: Check hints, clues, and answer for July 8 2022

Wordle 383 Answer for July 7: What are the hints and clues for today’s solution?

Wordle 382 Answer for July 6: Check Hints, Clues for today’s solution