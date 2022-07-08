Wordle Today 384: Check hints, clues, and answer for July 8 2022

Wordle Today 384: Wordle answer for July 8 is here and it is something that we keep on hearing constantly. Players who love to play this word game can start their weekend on a fun note as today’s wordle answer is extremely easy and a few of the hints and clues provided below will make it much more easier. Players can solve Wordle today 384 without taking much time. Usually, the answer to daily wordle is complicated, however, if you were able to solve Wordle 383 on July 7, today’s answer will not be a problem at all. Wordle game which was created and developed by Welsh Software engineer Josh Wardle can be played on laptops, mobile browsers, and desktops.

Wordle today 384: What are the hints?

1. The Wordle today is a noun and a verb.

2. Wordle of July 8 has two vowels, one of which is repeated twice.

3. Today’s wordle also has three vowels.

4. Wordle 384 starts with a consonant and ends with a vowel.

5. Today’s wordle also does not have repeating letters and the players will not find it difficult to solve.

Wordle 384 Answer for July 8: Clues for today’s solution

The literal meaning of today’s wordle is a sound produced in a person’s larynx and uttered through the mouth, as a song or a speech.

Wordle Today also refers to a particular opinion or attitude expressed and as a verb, it also means to express something in words. The origin of today’s wordle is from middle English: from Old French vois, from Latin vox, voc.

Wordle Today 384 Answer

Wordle for July 8 is ‘VOICE’.

How to play Wordle?

Players who want to learn new words every day will have to visit the official website- https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle and have to play the game with the rules mentioned below:

1. Players will have six attempts to guess a five-letter Wordle word.

2. After entering each word, press enters on the Wordle Keyboard.

3. The color of the box will change indicating how close you were to the correct answer.

4. If the color of the box turns green, it will mean that the letter is correctly placed.

5. If the color of the box turns yellow, it will indicate that the letter is in the word but it is wrongly placed.

6. In the last, if the color of the box turns grey, it will mean that the letter entered is not in the word.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a web-based word game which is created and developed by the Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, and owned and published by The New York Times Company since 2022. The mechanics of the game are nearly identical to the 1955-pen-and-paper game jotto and the television game show franchise Lingo. Wordle has a single daily solution, with all the players attempting to guess the same word.

