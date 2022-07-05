Wordle 381 Answer for July 5: Check hints, clues for today’s solution

World 381 Answer for July 5: Wordle is released every day by the New York Times gaining huge popularity among those who like to learn new words. To guess the correct 5-letter answer, 6 attempts are provided to the players. After each guess, green blocks are shown for the right letters in the correct spot, yellow blocks are shown for the right letter in the wrong spot and gray blocks are for the wrong letters. However, there can be times when the puzzle gets difficult and that’s why we are here to provide you with some hints, clues, and answers for Wordle July 5.

Wordle 381: Hints for Today’s Wordle

1. Wordle for July 5 begin with the letter ‘F’.

2. Today’s wordle ends with the letter ‘D’.

3. It contains two different vowels

4. Wordle 381 rhymes with the word ‘Yield’.

Wordle 381 Clues

Wordle for July 5 means an area of open land, particularly one planted with crops or pasture which is typically bounded by hedges and fences.

Wordle 381 Answer for July 5

Wordle for July 5 is ‘FIELD’.

How to play Wordle?

Players who want to learn new words every day will have to visit the official website- https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle and have to play the game with the rules mentioned below:

1. Players will have six attempts to guess a five-letter Wordle word.

2. After entering each word, press enters on the Wordle Keyboard.

3. The color of the box will change indicating how close you were to the correct answer.

4. If the color of the box turns green, it will mean that the letter is correctly placed.

5. If the color of the box turns yellow, it will indicate that the letter is in the word but it is wrongly placed.

6. In the last, if the color of the box turns grey, it will mean that the letter entered is not in the word.

About Wordle

Wordle is a web-based word game which is created and developed by the Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, and owned and published by The New York Times Company since 2022. The mechanics of the game are nearly identical to the 1955-pen-and-paper game jotto and the television game show franchise Lingo. Wordle has a single daily solution, with all the players attempting to guess the same word.

