Wordle 367 Answer for June 21: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 367 Answer for June 21: Wordle is a New York Times-owned game in which players have to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is an exciting and popular word-guessing game. The new word for June 21, 2022, is out. With the help of colour-coded hints, players are able to guess the letter and come to know the presence and absence of the letter in the Wordle word.

Today's Wordle 367 is a bit difficult and hard to guess as it is not used much daily. Wordle 367 is a verb and a noun.

Wordle 367 June 21 Hints

Today's Wordle 367 is a verb and a noun. Check below for hints and clues to get started with the puzzle.

1. Today's Wordle starts with the letter G.

2. Today's Wordle 367 has two vowels placed one after the other.

2. One vowel in today's Wordle word is O.

4. The last letter of the wordle word is T.

5. Words that rhyme with today's Wordle word is "quote", "bloat", "boat", etc.

Are these hints helpful and good enough to guess today's Wordle answer? If not, then scroll down for today's Wordle 367 biggest hint.

Biggest hint

Today's Wordle has two successive vowels and is a verb and a noun. According to the Cambridge dictionary, it means "to feel or express great pleasure or satisfaction because of your own success or good luck, or someone else's failure or bad luck". Synonym of today's Wordle word is rejoice, relish, etc.

Wordle 367 Answer June 21

If you tried hard to guess today's Wordle word and still missed the chance to guess the answer, here is today's Wordle 367 answer. Scroll down.

Today's (June 21) Wordle 367 answer is GLOAT and June 20 was INPUT.

Wordle: Rules

1. Every day, Wordle's word is out at midnight for word lovers, and players have to guess it in six attempts.

2. If a player guesses the first vowel, it makes it easier for them to guess the rest of the words later.

3. While guessing a letter, if a box turns green, it means that the letter guessed is right and is correctly placed.

4. If a box turns yellow, it means that the letter guessed is correct but wrongly placed.

5. If the box turns grey, it means that the letter guessed is not present in the Wordle five-letter word.

