Wordle 348 Answer for June 2: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 348 Answer for June 2: Wordle's popularity shot up earlier this year. It is a five-letter word that players have to guess in six attempts. This has become one of the best ways to test English vocabulary since Wordle's acquisition by The New York Times. Every midnight, Wordle updates its word of the day, and word lovers or players have to guess it. Scroll down for today's Wordle 348 hint and clues.

Wordle 348 June 2 Hints

Today's Wordle 348 is an adjective and has only one vowel. The five-letter word game can be played on mobile browsers, laptops, and desktops. Today's Wordle answer is a common word used most of the time. Check below for hints and clues to get you started with the puzzle.

Wordle Hints:

1. Today's Wordle starts with the letter S.

2. The Wordle word for June 2 has a vowel placed in the middle of the word.

3. Today's Wordle 348 is an adjective.

4. The last letter of the wordle word is Y.

5. This word rhymes with "snowy," "blowy," etc.

I hope these couple of hints help you to edge closer to the solution.

Still, you can't figure out the answer to today's Wordle 348. Check here for one more hint. Scroll down.

Biggest Hint: Today's Wordle 348 answer is an adjective which means having a striking appearance or style, mainly by being excessively bright, colourful, etc. Or attracting a lot of attention by being very colourful or bright but without any real beauty.

Wordle 348 Answer June 2

Today's Wordle 348 answer is an adjective and has one vowel placed in the middle of the word.

If you tried hard to guess today's Wordle word and still missed the chance to guess the answer, here is today's Wordle 343 answer. Scroll down.

Today's (June 2) Wordle 348 answer is SHOWY and for June 1 was CREAK.

How to play Wordle?

Players have to visit the official website: https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle.

The rules are mentioned below to play the game.

1. Players must guess a five-letter word in six attempts.

2. After guessing each word, players have to press Enter on the wordle keyboard.

3. The colour of the tile changes after each player guesses each word, and this shows how close your guess was to the word.

4. If the colour of the tile turns green, it indicates that the letter is correctly placed.

5. If the colour of the tile turns yellow, it indicates that the letter is in the word but placed wrongly.

6. Lastly, if the colour of the tile turns grey, it indicates that the letter entered is not in the word.

