Wordle 347 Answer for June 1: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 347 Answer for June 1: A new month has begun and for word lovers, here is the new puzzle players need to think properly to solve the word.

Today's Wordle 347 is a five-letter word, which is tricky as it uses a variety of letters. The unique thing about today's Wordle is that we do not use the term frequently.

Scroll down for hints and clues to manage the winning streak.

Wordle 346 Answer for May 31 2022: Check Today’s Hints & Clues

Wordle 343 Answer for May 28: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 347 June 1 Hint

Today's Wordle 347 is a verb and a noun. It has two vowels. Check below for hints and clues to get you started with the puzzle.

Wordle 342 Answer for May 27: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle Hints:

1. Today's Wordle starts with the letter C.

2. The Wordle word for June 1 has vowels placed at the third and fourth spot of the word.

3. Today's Wordle 347 is a verb and a noun.

4. The last letter of the wordle word is K.

5. This word rhymes with "beak", "bleak", "freak", "cheek", "peak", etc.

I hope these couple of hints help you to edge closer to the solution.

Today's Wordle five-letter word: If you still can't figure out the answer, then don't worry. We acknowledge it. Check out one more hint. Maybe it will help you to click the correct answer.

Check Most Popular Online Games 2022

Biggest hint:

Today's Wordle 347 means, as a noun, refers to a harsh scraping or squeaking sound. The doors and windows in your house may do this. The word originated from Middle English as a verb in the sense that "croak".

Synonyms as a verb are crawl, drag, etc.

Grind, scrape, scratch, and so on are the synonyms for a noun.

Try 11 Wordle Alternative & Spin-Off Games Online

Wordle 347 Answer June 1

Today's Wordle word five-letter word is a verb and a noun. It consists of two vowels.

If you tried hard to guess today's Wordle word and still missed the chance to guess the answer, here is today's Wordle 347 answer. Scroll down.

Today's (June 1) Wordle 347 answer is CREAK and for May 31 was MANOR.

Wordle 340 Answer for May 25: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

How to Play Wordle five-letter puzzle game?

Guess Wordle in six attempts.

Each try must have a five-letter word. Hit the enter button to submit.

If the colour of the box changes to green, it means the letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

If the box colour turns green, it indicates that the letter is correctly placed.

If the box colour turns yellow, it indicates that the letter is in the word but wrongly placed.

If the box colour turns to grey, it indicates that the letter entered is not in the word.

Previous Wordle's

Wordle 339 Answer for May 24: Check Wordle Answer, Hints, and Clues

Wordle 338 Answer for May 23: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 335 Answer for May 20: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle Answer May 18: Check Wordle 333 Answer, Hints, And Clues.