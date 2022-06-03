Wordle 349 Answer for June 3: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 349 Answer for June 3: Today's Wordle 349 puzzle has been revealed, so word lovers can start solving it. The regular players wait every day for the web-based word game to solve the puzzle and manage the winning streak. If you are not able to guess the correct five-letter word, scroll down for some hints and clues.

Before solving the puzzle, check Wordle's rules.

- Word lovers have to guess a five-letter Wordle word daily.

- All players have six attempts to guess the Wordle word and win the score.

- If players first guess the vowels in the Wordle word then it will be convenient to guess the rest of the words later.

- If a player guesses the right letter, then the box will turn green, and if a player guesses the wrong letter, then the box will turn grey.

So now we are aware of the rules. Start by solving today's Wordle 349 answer. Players can also check hints and clues below to manage the winning streak.

Wordle 349 June 2 Hint

Today's Wordle 349 is a verb and a noun. It has two vowels. Check below for hints and clues to get you started with the puzzle.

1. Today's Wordle starts with the letter P.

2. The Wordle word for June 3 has two vowels placed at the third and fifth spot of the word.

3. Today's Wordle 349 is a verb and a noun.

4. The last letter of the wordle word is E.

5. This word rhymes with "craze", "daze", "amaze", etc.

I hope these couple of hints help you to edge closer to the solution.

Today's Wordle five-letter word: If you still can't figure out the answer, then don't worry. We acknowledge it. Check out one more hint. Maybe it will help you to click the correct answer.

Biggest hint:

As a noun, it means a stage in the development of something.

As a verb, it refers to adjusting so as to be in a synchronized condition or to introducing it in stages, etc.

It also refers to the point or stage in a period of uniform circular motion, harmonic motion, or the periodic changes of any magnitude varying according to a simple harmonic law to which the rotation, oscillation, or variation has advanced from its standard position as per Merriam Webster dictionary.

Wordle 349 Answer June 3

Today's Wordle word five-letter word is a verb and a noun. It consists of two vowels.

If you tried hard to guess today's Wordle word and still missed the chance to guess the answer, here is today's Wordle 349 answer. Scroll down.

Today's (June 3) Wordle 349 answer is PHASE and June 2 was SHOWY.

Previous Wordle's:

