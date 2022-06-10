Wordle 356 Answer for June 10: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 356 Answer for June 10: A new Wordle word is revealed every midnight for the word lovers, and each has to guess the five-letter word in six attempts. Today's wordle is a bit different and not an easy one to figure out. The rules of the games are simple and are explained below.

Wordle: Rules

Daily, players need to guess a five-letter Wordle word.

To play Wordle, each player has to guess the word in six attempts and win the score.

If a player guesses the vowel in the wordle, then it will be convenient to guess the rest of the words later.

If a player guesses the right letter, then the box will turn green and be correctly placed.

If a player guesses the wrong letter, then the box will turn grey.

If a player guesses the letter that is in the word but wrongly placed, then it will turn yellow.

Wordle 356 June 10 Hints

Today's Wordle 356 is a noun and is not used much daily. Check below for hints and clues to get started with the puzzle.

Wordle Hints

1. Today's Wordle starts with the letter P.

2. The Wordle word for June 10 has two vowels placed at the second and third spots of the word.

3. Today's Wordle 356 is a noun.

4. The last letter of the wordle word is Y.

5. Words that rhyme with today's Wordle word is "anxiety", "society", "Variety", etc.

6. Words that fall into the same category are devotion, religion, holiness, etc.

Are these hints helpful and good enough to guess today's Wordle answer? If not, then scroll down for today's Wordle 356 biggest hint.

Biggest hint

The antonym of today's Wordle 356 word is godlessness, atheism.

The first three letters spell out a common food.

Today's Wordle 356 means strong belief in a religion that is shown in the way someone lives.

Wordle 356 Answer June 10

Today's Wordle word is a noun and is related to religion and belief.

If you tried hard to guess today's Wordle word and still missed the chance to guess the answer, here is today's Wordle 356 answer. Scroll down.

Today's (June 10) Wordle 356 answer is PIETY and June 9 was GIRTH.

