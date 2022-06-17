Wordle 363 Answer for June 17: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 363 Answer for June 17: Thousands of people across the globe play and wait for this game each day. It is very simple to play. Today's word puzzle answer is a bit more difficult as compared to the last few days. Scroll down for hints and clues to manage your winning streak.

The Wordle game was created and developed by Josh Wardle, a Welsh software engineer. The game was owned by the New York Times. Every day, a new Wordle word, which is a five-letter word, is assigned to word lovers, and they have to guess it in six attempts.

Wordle 363 June 17 Hints

Today's Wordle 363 is an adjective and a verb. Check below for hints and clues to get started with the puzzle.

1. Today's Wordle starts with the letter B.

2. Today's Wordle 363 has one vowel which is placed at the third spot of the word.

2. The Wordle word for June 17 has an O vowel.

4. The last letter of the wordle word is N.

5. Words that rhyme with today's Wordle word is "known", shown", etc., etc.

Are these hints helpful and good enough to guess today's Wordle answer? If not, then scroll down for today's Wordle 363 biggest hint.

Biggest hint

The synonym of today's Wordle word is bloated, overinflated, puffed, whisked, etc.

Today's Wordle 363 refers to various things including, "a type of glassware made by forcing air through the molten glass." It also means "to move because of the wind or a current of air" or "to be moving or to cause something to move."

Wordle 363 Answer June 17

If you tried hard to guess today's Wordle word and still missed the chance to guess the answer, here is today's Wordle 363 answer. Scroll down.

Today's (June 17) Wordle 363 answer is BLOWN and June 16 was APRON.

Wordle: Rules

1. Every day, Wordle players must guess a five-letter word, and that too, in just six attempts.

2. If a player guesses the vowel in the wordle word, then it becomes easier to guess the rest of the words later.

3. The box turns green when the player guesses the right letter and the word is correctly placed.

4. The box turns yellow when the player guesses the right word but is wrongly placed.

5. The box turns grey when the player guesses a word that is not present in the Wordle.

