Wordle 362 Answer for June 16: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 362 Answer for June 16: The Wordle puzzle game was invented by software engineer Josh Wardle and has become addictive to millions of players across the globe. It is a web-based game, and so does not require any additional apps or software.

In this game, you have to guess the correct word in a total of six attempts. Every midnight, a new Wordle word is revealed for the word lovers. Here is the Wordle 362 hint and answer to help you manage the winning streak.

Wordle 356 Answer for June 10: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 362 June 16 Hints

Today's Wordle 362 is a noun and is used daily mostly. Check below for hints and clues to get started with the puzzle.

1. Today's Wordle starts with the letter A.

2. Today's Wordle 362 starts with a vowel and another vowel is placed at the second last spot of the word.

2. The Wordle word for June 16 has two vowels.

3. Today's Wordle 362 is a noun.

4. The last letter of the wordle word is N.

5. Words that rhyme with today's Wordle word is"patron", "matron", etc.

Are these hints helpful and good enough to guess today's Wordle answer? If not, then scroll down for today's Wordle 362 biggest hint.

Biggest hint

Today's Wordle word is used in the kitchen. It refers to a protective garment that is worn over the front of one's clothes and tied at the back.

Wordle 349 Answer for June 3: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 362 Answer June 16

Today's Wordle 362 is a noun and is used frequently in the kitchen.

If you tried hard to guess today's Wordle word and still missed the chance to guess the answer, here is today's Wordle 362 answer. Scroll down.

Today's (June 16) Wordle 362 answer is APRON and June 15 was PRIMO.

Wordle: Rules

1. Every day, word lovers must guess a five-letter Wordle word.

2. Each player must guess the word in six attempts in order to win the game.

3. If a player guesses the vowel in the wordle word, then it becomes easier to guess the rest of the words later.

4. If a player guesses the right letter, then the box colour changes to green, which indicates that the Wordle word chosen is correctly placed.

5. If a player guesses the letter which is present in the Wordle word but is wrongly placed, then the colour of the box changes to yellow.

6. If a player guesses a letter that is not present in the Wordle word, then the colour of the box changes to grey.

Previous Wordle's Answers:

Wordle 348 Answer for June 2: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 347 Answer for June 1: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 346 Answer for May 31 2022: Check Today’s Hints & Clues

Wordle 343 Answer for May 28: Check Wordle Answer and Hints