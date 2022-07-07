Wordle 383 Answer for July 7: What are the hints and clues for today’s solution?

Wordle 383 Answer for July 7: The New York Times is back with its word game that is enjoying worldwide popularity. Wordle 383 answer for July 7 is announced and recognizing it has become a routine for millions of people around the world. Wordle is a game that is very much loved by those who are fond of improving their vocabulary and are curious to learn a new word every day. So, if you are searching for an answer for today’s wordle (World 383 for July 7), you have come to the right place. Also, find the hints and clues for today’s wordle solution below.

Wordle 383 Answer for July 7: Hints

1. Today’s wordle starts with letter 'A'

2. The word of the day ends with letter ‘E’.

3. Wordle today is an adjective and a noun.

4. Today’s wordle has two vowels, one of which is repeated twice.

5. Wordle 383 word also has two consonants

6. Today’s wordle starts and ends with a vowel.

Wordle 383: Clues for today’s answer

Today’s wordle, as an adjective, is used to describe when someone’s mouth is wide open in surprise or in wonder.

Wordle 383, as a noun, in Christian theology, also refers to love. The origin of today’s wordle is from the early 17th century.

Wordle 383 answer for July 7

Wordle for July 7 is ‘AGAPE’.

How to play Wordle?

Players who want to learn new words every day will have to visit the official website- https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle and have to play the game with the rules mentioned below:

1. Players will have six attempts to guess a five-letter Wordle word.

2. After entering each word, press enters on the Wordle Keyboard.

3. The color of the box will change indicating how close you were to the correct answer.

4. If the color of the box turns green, it will mean that the letter is correctly placed.

5. If the color of the box turns yellow, it will indicate that the letter is in the word but it is wrongly placed.

6. In the last, if the color of the box turns grey, it will mean that the letter entered is not in the word.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a web-based word game which is created and developed by the Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, and owned and published by The New York Times Company since 2022. The mechanics of the game are nearly identical to the 1955-pen-and-paper game jotto and the television game show franchise Lingo. Wordle has a single daily solution, with all the players attempting to guess the same word.

