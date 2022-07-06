Wordle 382 Answer for July 6: Check Hints, Clues for today’s solution

Wordle 382 answers for July 6: Wordle has gained popularity all over the world and has become a routine for players everywhere. It is a web-based game and is extremely simple to play. To guess the correct 5-letter answer, players are provided with 6 attempts and after each correct guess, green blocks are shown on the game for the right letters in the correct spot. If you are searching for an answer for today’s wordle (Wordle 382 for July 6), you have landed in the right place. Find the solution for Wordle July 6 below along with the hints and clues.

Wordle 382: Hints for today’s answer

1. Wordle 382 for July 6 begins and ends with the same letter F

2. One letter comes thrice in today’s wordle

3. Wordle today is a noun and a verb

4. The Wordle answer today has only one vowel which is repeated only once

5. Wordle’s answer also has a consonant that is repeated three times in the word.

Wordle 382 Clues

Wordle answer today, which is a noun, refers to the soft fibres from fabrics such as wool or cotton which accumulate in small light clumps.

Wordle 382 also means to make something appear fuller and softer by shaking or brushing it. The origin of today’s wordle is from the late 18th century.

Wordle 382 answer for July 6

Wordle for July 6 is ‘FLUFF’.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a web-based word game which is created and developed by the Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, and owned and published by The New York Times Company since 2022. The mechanics of the game are nearly identical to the 1955-pen-and-paper game jotto and the television game show franchise Lingo. Wordle has a single daily solution, with all the players attempting to guess the same word.

How to play Wordle?

Players who want to learn new words every day will have to visit the official website- https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle and have to play the game with the rules mentioned below:

1. Players will have six attempts to guess a five-letter Wordle word.

2. After entering each word, press enters on the Wordle Keyboard.

3. The color of the box will change indicating how close you were to the correct answer.

4. If the color of the box turns green, it will mean that the letter is correctly placed.

5. If the color of the box turns yellow, it will indicate that the letter is in the word but it is wrongly placed.

6. In the last, if the color of the box turns grey, it will mean that the letter entered is not in the word.

Wordle 381 Answer for July 5: Check hints, clues for today’s solution

Best Wordle like Puzzles: Try Playing these 11 Alternative & Spin-Off Online Games