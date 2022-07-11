Wordle 387 Answer: Check hints, clues and solution for July 11, 2022

Wordle 387 Answer: The new Wordle is here with a new word for those who have made this game a part of their daily routine. The answer of Wordle 387 is something that is used to address a woman in a polite and respectful way. If you are having difficulty in figuring out the Wordle answer for July 11, we are here to help you with the hints and the clues along with the correct solution. Wordle was created by and developed by Welsh Software engineer Josh Wardle, however, the New York Times Company now owns the game. The game can also be played on mobile, laptops, and desktops. Check the new Wordle for July 11, 2022, below.

Wordle today 387: What are the hints for today’s answer?

1. The Wordle today is a noun.

2. Today’s Wordle has one vowel which has been repeated twice.

3. Wordle for July 11 starts with the letter ‘M’.

4. The wordle for today also ends with the letter ‘M’.

5. Wordle 387 also rhymes with the word.

Wordle 387 Answer: Clues for today’s solution

Today’s wordle is used to address or refer to a woman in a polite or respectful way. In some of cases, it is also used to address a woman who runs a brothel. The origin of the Wordle 387is from Middle English: from Old French ma dame ‘ma lady’.

Wordle 387 Answer

The answer for Wordle 387 is ‘MADAM’.

How to play Wordle?

Players who want to learn new words every day will have to visit the official website- https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle and have to play the game with the rules mentioned below:

1. Players will have six attempts to guess a five-letter Wordle word.

2. After entering each word, press enters on the Wordle Keyboard.

3. The color of the box will change indicating how close you were to the correct answer.

4. If the color of the box turns green, it will mean that the letter is correctly placed.

5. If the color of the box turns yellow, it will indicate that the letter is in the word but it is wrongly placed.

6. In the last, if the color of the box turns grey, it will mean that the letter entered is not in the word.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a web-based word game which is created and developed by the Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, and owned and published by The New York Times Company since 2022. The mechanics of the game are nearly identical to the 1955-pen-and-paper game jotto and the television game show franchise Lingo. Wordle has a single daily solution, with all the players attempting to guess the same word.

