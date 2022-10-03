World Architecture Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Status for WhatsApp to share on October 3

World Architecture Day Quotes: World Architecture Day is observed every year on October 3 globally to celebrate the great architectural works from the ancient world to the modern era. World Architecture Day 2022 is also celebrated to appreciate the hard work of the architects and the amount of effort they put it in. Architecture has always been significant in the development of society. World Architecture Day 2022 quotes, wishes, messages, Status for WhatsApp can be shared among your and friends belonging to the architectural background.

On World Architecture Day 2022, check below the quotes, wishes, and messages and learn more about this day on October 3.

World Architecture Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated on October 3?

World Architecture Day is celebrated every year on October 3 to recognize the fact that the history of architecture is interlinked with our history of humankind. Architecture is one of the significant parameters which is used to measure the evolution of human society over time. World Architecture Day helps in determining how far the human civilization has come in terms of advancement and technology.

The occasion of #WorldArchitectureDay reminds us of ancient as well as modern architectural wonders that will forever be appreciated and loved.



World Architecture Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. Architecture carries the power to influence the thought process of any human being. Happy World Architecture Day.

2. Learn to explore your creativity on World Architecture Day

3. An architect has to go through a lot of struggle to make this world a wonderful place to live in. World Architecture Day is an occasion to recognize such struggles.

4. Some of the architecture in the world is a testimony to the excellence of their creators.

World Architecture Day 2022 Quotes

1. A great building must begin with the immeasurable, must go through measurable means when it is being designed, and in the end must be unmeasured.” – Louis Kahn

2. I like ruins because what remains is not the total design, but the clarity of thought, the naked structure, and the spirit of the thing.” – Tadao Ando

3. "Architecture is the will of an epoch translated into space.” – Mies van de Rohe

4. “Architecture is a learned game, correct and magnificent, of forms assembled in the light.” – Le Corbusier

5. “One of the great beauties of architecture is that each time, it is like life starting all over again.” – Renzo Piano

