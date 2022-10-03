World Habitat Day 2022: Quotes, Slogans, Messages, Posts, WhatsApp Images to share on October 3

World Habitat Day 2022 Logo: World Habitat Day is celebrated every year on the first Monday of October month. The day is observed by the United Nations and calls to reflect on the cities, and towns and the right of all to have adequate shelter. World Habitat Day 2022 also served as a reminder that we can shape the future of the place that we live in by making it more habitable and welcoming. World Habitat Day 2022 slogans, quotes, wishes, messages, and WhatsApp images will further help in spreading this message among the existing communities and societies.

World Habitat Day 2022 quotes, wishes, messages, slogans, WhatsApp Images are given below to share among your friends and family on World Habitat Day on October 3.

World Habitat Day 2022: Why is World Habitat Day celebrated?

World Habitat Day is celebrated every year on the first Monday of October to advocate the basic right to shelter. The day spreads the message that every individual on this planet deserves a good home. World Habitat Day 2022 also helps to shed light on the need for keeping a check on our environment because of the ongoing urbanization.

World Habitat Day on October 3 facilitates the idea of creating a world in which our future generations will be proud to live in.

Today, over one billion people live in overcrowded settlements with inadequate housing, and that number is rising every day.



I urge governments to invest more to make cities work for everyone, and close the gaps. We must leave no one behind.#WorldHabitatDay pic.twitter.com/W4xAgwUlxk — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 3, 2022

World Habitat Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. Habitat destruction is one of the biggest challenges that the world is facing today and therefore, we must come together to save it. Happy World Habitat Day to all.

2. We are a part of this world and therefore, we are responsible for saving the habitat. Wishing everyone a very Happy World Habitat Day.

3. Let us celebrate the occasion of World Habitat Day by promising ourselves that we will work in synergy to save the habitat. Warm greetings on this day to you my dear.

4. Let us make the most of World Habitat Day by working together and by making everyone aware of the importance of habitat. Warm wishes on this special day.

5. It is the first and the most important duty of each one of us to save the habitat in order to protect our planet and the life on it. Happy World Habitat Day to you.

World Habitat Day 2022 Quotes

1. “Do not despair, my friend. Today is theirs, but the future is ours.” ― Rodman Philbrick

2. “Whether or not it has fully dawned on society, the reality is that Gen Y will soon have to assume the responsibility for a world crafted by previous generations.” ― Charlie Caruso

3. “A healthy, sane and sustainable society is where the state is responsible to support the people, but not to such an extent that the people become reliant on the state, and where the people are capable of taking care of themselves with minimum support from the state.” ― Abhijit Naskar

4. “Housing is a human right. There can be no fairness or justice in a society in which some live in homelessness, or in the shadow of that risk, while others cannot even imagine it.” ― Jordan Flaherty

5. “Poverty has many dimensions, but its causes include unemployment, social exclusion, and high vulnerability of certain populations to disasters, diseases and other phenomena which prevent them from being productive.” ― Oscar Auliq-Ice

World Habitat Day 2022 Slogans

1. Let us live better with a healthy habitat

2. Let us work towards a better world. Happy World Habitat Day.

3. Do not underestimate the importance of saving habitat.

4. No habitat means there will be no life.

5. Saving the habitat today guarantees a better future tomorrow.

