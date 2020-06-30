World Asteroid Day 2020: Quotes, Poems, Messages and Facts

World Asteroid Day or International Asteroid Day 2020: It is celebrated in the remembrance of the Tunguska impact over Siberia, Russia. It took place on 30 June, 1908. It is said that it was the Earth's largest asteroid impact ever recorded so far.

The United Nations General Assembly in December 2016 adopted a resolution A/RES/71/90 and designated 30 June as International Asteroid Day. The day marks the anniversary of the Tunguska event.

Do you know about asteroids?

They are small rocky bodies that orbit around the Sun. In the asteroid belt most of the asteroids are found. The asteroid belt is the region between the orbit of Mars and Jupiter. Asteroids are also leftover materials from the formation of the solar system. Size of asteroids vary and can be hundreds of miles in diameter and various asteroids are as small as pebbles also.

Recently, on 29 April 2020, the biggest asteroid passed relatively close to Earth. At a distance of 4 million miles, asteroid (52768) 1998 OR2 passed. That is it is about 16 times the Earth-Moon distance.

World Asteroid Day 2020: History, Significance, Tunguska event, and Key Facts

World Asteroid Day or International Asteroid Day: Quotes

1. “The idea is to raise awareness of, not only the dangers of asteroids but also the fact that we have solutions in hand to find dangerous asteroids and do something about it.” – Tom Jones

2. “We really need an internationally agreed and coordinated strategy for the development of asteroid litigation technology and very importantly the implementation of procedures for an emergency deflection scenario.” – Alan Harris

3. “A hybrid human-robot mission to investigate an asteroid affords a realistic opportunity to demonstrate new technological capabilities for future deep-space travel and to test spacecraft for long-duration spaceflight.” – Buzz Aldrin

4. If the Earth gets hit by an asteroid, it’s game over. It’s control-alt-delete for civilization. – Bill Nye

5. “Sooner or later disasters such as an asteroid collision or a nuclear war could wipe us all out, but once we spread out into space and establish independent colonies, our future should be safe” – Stephen Hawking

6. “We should really care about asteroids because there are too many out there!” – Pedro Duque / Signatory and Spanish astronaut

7. “The dinosaurs never saw that asteroid coming, what’s our excuse?” – Neil deGrasse Tyson

8. "I despise the Lottery. There's less chance of you becoming a millionaire than there is of getting hit on the head by a passing asteroid." – Brian May

9. "What if an asteroid were to strike planet Earth? What could we possibly do to prevent it? However many guys we have working on this problem, it can't possibly be enough." – Timothy Noah

10. "It's much more likely that an asteroid will strike the Earth and annihilate life as we know it than AI will turn evil." – Oren Etzioni

11. "Noise proves nothing. Often a hen who has merely laid an egg cackle as if she laid an asteroid." – Mark Twain

12. "It would take an extremely large spacecraft to deflect a large asteroid that would be headed directly for the Earth." – Rusty Schweickart

13. "We have the capability - physically, technically - to protect the Earth from asteroid impacts. We are now able to very slightly and subtly reshape the solar system in order to enhance human survival." – Rusty Schweickart

14."There's no accepted global policy on what to do about asteroid impacts." – Rusty Schweickart

15. "An asteroid impact is a preventable natural disaster. It's in part preventable because we have the technology, and it's in part preventable because it's predictable." – Carrie Nugent

16. "I think every time we send a spacecraft to an asteroid or comet, we learn more." – Carrie Nugent

17. "Changing the asteroid's velocity changes the time when the asteroid crosses Earth's orbit. After all, just because it crosses Earth's path doesn't mean there is necessarily going to be a collision. It has to cross Earth's path when the Earth is right there." – Carrie Nugent

18. "We need to take command of the solar system to gain that wealth, and to escape the sea of paper our government is becoming, and for some decent chance of stopping a Dinosaur Killer asteroid." – Larry Niven

19. "An asteroid can literally destroy 80 or 90 percent of the species that are alive on Earth. These are big events. I mean, this is called extinction." – Rusty Schweickart

20. "Threats that could wipe out the bulk of life on earth abound. Planetary catastrophe could come in the form of a killer asteroid impact, the eruption of massive super volcanoes, a nearby gamma-ray burst that sterilizes the earth, or by human-driven environmental collapse." – Ramez Naam

World Asteroid Day or International Asteroid Day: Asteroid Poems

1.

A streak lightened the day lit sky

The scientists had been tracking its fly

It was knocked out from the asteroid belt

They had known that the last card was dealt

A similar event had been the dinosaur's end

As an asteroid attacked what they couldn't defend

And so it crashed ending the modern human times

As the earth renewed itself in God's design

By Paul Warren Poetry

2.

Beyond the asteroid belt

From on top of a sharp hill

My feet have molded the dirt,

oh I am wandering still

How long does it take to fall again?

it's too late this time, I'm afraid,

The ship's already gone,

The fire from the engine is led,

The words for them never can be said,

Taunting images of the new that passed

are provoking these incredible feelings

to emerge and leave me speechless,

completely baffled.

Now I am outside of the blue Terra,

Moving with great speed but to no aim,

The ship has reached the belt

the asteroids are plenty, enough to alarm me,

So I kept silent, one more minute,

Now I exit the danger and face the miracle,

My heart is filled with confusion,

too many planets, to many choices,

But I know now, It took me just a second

to understand, to grasp the space,

and now I have the answer,

To Mars shall I go, if There I can fall again.

By Ana-Maria Bituna

3.

While other Asteroids accompanied each

Other in their belt, fate picked me and

Switched my way.

And I travelled, travelled millions of miles

for unmeasurable decades, with no hint of Destination.

Until destiny revealed it's plans,

that I was destined to collapse into a beautiful planet like you.

Destiny and fate together planned our

meeting, but the impact of collision we named it love.

By the Heartbroken Quill

4.

Stopping by the Asteroid Belt on a Jovan Evening

Whose asteroids these are I think I know,

His house is on blue Terra, though;

He will not see me stopping here

To watch his belt in Jovan glow.

My ship computer must think it queer

To stop without a station near

Between Mars and lo's frozen lake

On greatest apogee of the year.

Computer warning bells awake

Noting my positional mistake.

The only other sound's the seep

Of xenon gas from ion brake.

The belt is lovely, dark and deep,

But I have promises to keep,

And parsecs to go before I sleep,

And parsecs to go before I sleep.

By S. Chensue

5.

The Astronomy series#5

You wanted me to be soft, delicate, and beautiful.

You wanted me to speak with tender, respect, and compassion.

You wanted elegance and charm.

But I am more of an asteroid.

I am rough and I shattered you.

I left you with holes.

I am harsh and ruthless,

I crash into you so fast you changed.

I am dangerous and violent,

I bruised you so much you lost the taste of exploring.

I am a fatal love affair.

By Royla Asghar

