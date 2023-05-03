World Asthma Day 2023: Causes, Symptoms, Precautions & All You Need To Know

World Asthma Day 2023: The first Tuesday in May is recognised as World Asthma Day. The purpose of the day is to spread knowledge about asthma and the effects it has on sufferers. It was set up in 1998 by GINA (the Global Initiative for Asthma), with support from NHLB (the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute), an American agency.

Asthma affects an estimated 235 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation, underscoring the significance of this event in promoting asthma awareness. Asthma affects around 1.1 million people worldwide, and this occasion is a great opportunity to spread awareness of the condition, its symptoms, and available treatments. And this year the theme for World Asthma Day 2023 is ‘Asthma Care For All.’

What is Asthma?

Asthma is a long-term chronic lung disorder that affects the lungs and the way we breathe. It is a non-communicable disease. It is caused by inflammation in the airways and causes chest tightness, coughing, and breathlessness, and can range in severity from mild to life-threatening.

Nowadays, it is the most common chronic condition in children. In this disease, the airways become narrower and are filled with mucus which further blocks the airflow. If asthma is not treated timely, it could leave a person breathless.

What are the different causes of asthma?

The World Health Organisation says, “The strongest risk factors for developing asthma are a combination of genetic predisposition with environmental exposure to inhaled substances and particles that may provoke allergic reactions or irritate the airways.”



Asthma causes fluctuate from person to person, however, the following are the most common causes of the disease:

exposure to allergens

tobacco smoke and air pollution

vigorous exercise

viral infections like the common cold or flu

extreme emotional states

What are the different symptoms of Asthma?

As we know that currently there is no cure for Asthma disease but symptoms can be controlled via treatment. It is better to take prevention and control measures like make to learn people about asthma, its signs, and symptoms, avoiding tobacco smoking, air pollution, cold and flu, etc. From person to person its signs and symptoms may vary. Some symptoms of Asthma are:

Wheezing

Breathlessness

Coughing

Chest tightness or pain

Shortness of breath

What are some preventive measures for Asthma?

Since asthma is a chronic condition, taking the right preventive measures is essential for asthma sufferers to lead stress-free lives. The following are some very useful hints:

Consult with a medical expert for advice. Maintain a regular medication review schedule and adhere to the treatment plan they recommend.

Continually be ready. a reliever inhaler and a card with emergency instructions should be carried at all times.

Exercise increases your heart rate, strengthens your immune system and lungs, lifts your spirits, and aids in maintaining a healthy weight.

Avoid triggers by learning to identify and control your asthma attack triggers. You'll be able to limit how frequently you have them thanks to this.

If you smoke, put an end to it!

Is Asthma a curable disease?

Asthma can't be cured, but if managed properly with the right treatment at the right time it can be controlled to prevent patients from having asthma attacks or reduce the number of asthmatic patients. A special inhaler or daily medicine can be taken for the treatment of Asthma disease. Also, the patient should avoid going to the smoky area, along with all the other precautionary measures.

World Asthma Day in 2023 intends to call action to dispel widespread misconceptions and falsehoods regarding asthma. These false beliefs frequently have negative effects and do little to spread knowledge about asthma.

