World Embryologist Day 2021: Date, History, SIgnificance, Quotes, and More

World Embryologist Day 2021: On this day world's first IVF baby was born. Embryologists play an important role in an IVF clinic. They help in making babies happen or we can say that creating life in their hands. Sometimes they are also reffered to as 'caretakers' of patients' sperm, eggs, or embryos because they are the nurturers of this new start of life.

Basically embryologists are those who study sperm, eggs, and embryos. They will be able to determine which sperm, eggs, and embryos are the healthiest and can be selected for IVF treatment.

World Embryologist Day: History

Louise Joy Brown on 25 July became the first baby to be born due to In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) method in 1978 and so every year on 25 July World Embryologist Day is observed.

National Parents' Day 2021: Date, History, Significance, and Celebrations

World Embryologist Day 2021: Quotes

1. "Embryology will often reveal to us the structure, in some degree obscured, of the prototype of each great class." - Charles Darwin

2. “The Law of Divine Compensation posits that this is a self-organizing and self-correcting universe: the embryo becomes a baby, the bud becomes a blossom, the acorn becomes an oak tree. Clearly, there is some invisible force that is moving every aspect of reality to its next best expression.”- Marianne Williamson

3. “Embryology reveals surprising similarities between early embryos of seemingly quite different animals. And it also shows that some structures that may look very different later on have fundamental similarities in the way they form. “- Alice Roberts

4. “The embryological record is almost always abbreviated in accordance with the tendency of nature (to be explained on the principle of survival of the fittest) to attain her needs by the easiest means.” - Francis Maitland Balfour

5. “cell is not a name for a thing but for a type of organization”. - Joseph Woodger

6. "If a single cell, under appropriate conditions, becomes a man in the space of a few years, there can surely be no difficulty in understanding how, under appropriate conditions, a cell may, in the course of untold millions of years, give origin to the human race." - Herbert Spencer

7. “Unborn babies – that is, fetuses, embryos, and even ‘zygotes’ – are innocent human beings.”- Michael J. Knowles

8. “From the beginning, each human embryo has its own unique genetic identity. “- Robert Casey

9. “We have a lot to gain through furthering stem cell research, but medical breakthroughs should be fundamentally about saving, not destroying, human life. Therefore, I support stem cell research that does not destroy the embryo.”- Michael Steele

10. "Embryology furnishes, also, the best measure of true affinities existing between animals." - Louis Agassiz

11. "Now, an embryo may seem like some scientific or laboratory term, but, in fact, the embryo contains the unique information that defines a person." - Todd Akin

12. "What we call little things are merely the causes of great things." - Henri Frederic Amiel

13. "Is life worth living? This is a question for an embryo not for a man." - Samuel Butler

14. "When I saw the embryo, I suddenly realized there was such a small difference between it and my daughters. I thought we can't keep destroying embryos for our research. There must be another way." - Shinya Yamanaka

15. "And you begin again and sometimes you lose, sometimes you win, but you begin again. Even though your heart is breaking, in time the sun will shine and you will begin again." - Barry Manilow

Important Days and Dates in July 2021