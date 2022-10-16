World Food Day 2022: Slogan, Posters, Logo, Wishes, Messages, Activities, Quotes to share today

World Food Day 2022 fao: World Food Day is celebrated every year on October 16 to mark the establishment of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. World Food Day 2022 aims at tackling global hunger and striving to eradicate hunger across the world. World Food Day on October 16 is also celebrated by the organizations such as World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Fund for Agriculture Development.

Together, we can create a sustainable world where everyone, everywhere has regular access to enough nutritious food.



Where no one is left behind.#WorldFoodDay #SDGs #GlobalGoals — Food and Agriculture Organization (@FAO) October 14, 2022

World Food Day 2022: What is the theme and why the day is celebrated on October 16?

World Food Day is celebrated every year on October 16 to highlight the plight of millions of people worldwide who cannot afford a healthy diet and their need for regular access to nutritious food. World Food Day 2022 theme is ‘Leave No One Behind’.

World Food Day was first celebrated in 1945 and the day was celebrated to mark the launch of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). The main objective of World Food Day is to celebrate the promotion of food security across the globe, particularly in difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Food Day 2022 Slogans

1. Best days are those when you enjoy best food on your plate.

2. Celebration of FOOD is the biggest celebration as it celebrates life…. Happy World Food Day.

3. Let us not forget to celebrate FOOD because that is the most important lifeline.

4. Best people in this world are those who live to eat…. Happy World Food Day

5. Some people don’t realize that they are wasting their time in insignificant things and ignoring their life i.e. FOOD!!!

World Food Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. Food that we have in our plate is a result of immense amount of hard work that is put at various stages…. Consume it with utmost respect…. Best wishes on World Food Day.

2. We must always respect the food we get because it is the blessing of God and love from someone who cares for us….. Happy World Food Day to you.

3. Blessed are those who get to enjoy three meals every day…. Let us thank God for blessing us with food….. A very Happy World Food Day to you.

4. You cannot understand the value of food until you have stayed hungry…. Happy World Food Day

5. We are constantly fighting against hunger and we are constantly winning the battle. Happy World Food Day.

