World Hypertension Day 2023: All You Need To Know About The Facts and Numbers Related To Hypertension

World Hypertension Day 2023: World Hypertension Day is annually observed on May 17 all over the world. The main objective behind celebrating the day is to educate people and spread awareness about hypertension and its effects on the body. This year's theme generates awareness about the importance of the accurate measurement of blood pressure.

Know about facts and figures and initiatives of different countries in this article.

General Facts and Figures about Hypertension

Worldwide, 1.28 billion persons between the ages of 30 and 79 are projected to have hypertension , with the majority (two-thirds) residing in low- and middle-income nations.

Adults with hypertension are reportedly 46% less likely to be aware of their condition.

Adults with hypertension are only diagnosed and treated in 42% of cases.

21% of persons who have hypertension have it under control.

Around the world, hypertension is a key factor in premature death.

The reduction of hypertension prevalence by 33% between 2010 and 2030 is one of the global goals for non-communicable diseases.

Hypertension in low- and middle-income countries

Depending on the country and area, hypertension prevalence varies. The WHO Region of the Americas has the lowest prevalence of hypertension (18%) and the WHO African Region has the highest prevalence of hypertension (27%) overall.

Adults with hypertension climbed from 594 million in 1975 to 1.13 billion in 2015, with low- and middle-income nations seeing the majority of the rise. This increase is mostly caused by an increase in risk factors for hypertension in those groups.

WHO response towards Hypertension

In September 2016, WHO and the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC) established the Global Hearts Initiative, which includes the HEARTS technical package, to assist countries in improving the prevention and control of cardiovascular disease. The HEARTS technical package's six modules—Healthy lifestyle counselling, Evidence-based treatment protocols, Access to essential medicines and technology, Risk-based management, Team-based care, and Systems for monitoring—offer a comprehensive strategy for enhancing cardiovascular health in nations all over the world.

India Hypertension Control Initiative

The World Health Organisation estimates that non-communicable illnesses account for roughly 63% of all fatalities in India, with cardiovascular disease accounting for 27% of these deaths and affecting 45% of adults between the ages of 40 and 69. One of the most significant risk factors for CVDs is high blood pressure. Furthermore, it continues to be poorly controlled as a result of limited knowledge of hypertension, inadequate primary care, and poor follow-up.

By 2025, India wants to have a 25% relative decrease in the prevalence of hypertension (high blood pressure). The Indian Government established the Indian Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) to expedite treatment services for the country's 220 million hypertensive citizens.

In India, just 12% of patients with hypertension have their blood pressure under control. One of the major risk factors for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), including heart attacks and stroke, is uncontrolled blood pressure, which accounts for one-third of all fatalities in India.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Indian Council of Medical Research, WHO Country Office for India, and Resolve to Save Lives collaborated to launch the IHCI in November 2017.

A number of serious illnesses, including renal and heart problems, can be brought on by hypertension. Therefore, World Hypertension Day is a chance to raise awareness of its causes, types, symptoms, treatments, and other aspects of the condition.

Source: World Health Organisation

World Hypertension Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Messages, Slogans,& More