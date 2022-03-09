World Kidney Day 2022: Check Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Chronic Kidney Disease here

World Kidney Day 2022: It is a worldwide campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of kidneys. The day is observed on the second Thursday of March every year. This year it falls on March 10.

World Kidney Day 2022: Objectives

The purpose of celebrating the day is to raise awareness about the importance of kidneys to overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems across the globe.

- Raise kidney awareness by emphasising that diabetes and high blood pressure are major risk factors for chronic kidney disease (CKD).

- Strengthen preventive behaviours.

- Systematic screening of all patients with diabetes and hypertension should be done for CKD.

It is important to educate all medical professionals about their key role in detecting and reducing the risk of CKD, especially in high-risk populations.

- Focus on the role of local and national health authorities in controlling the CKD epidemic.

On World Kidney Day, all governments are encouraged to take action and invest in further kidney screening.

Kidney transplantation is the best treatment option for kidney failure, and organ donation is a life-saving initiative.

World Kidney Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Kidney Day 2022 is "Kidney Health for All - Bridge the knowledge gap to better kidney care". In 2021, the theme was "Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere – Living Well with Kidney Disease."

World Kidney Day 2022: History

In 2006, World Kidney Day was observed for the first time, and since then it has been celebrated every year. It is said that worldwide, 1 in 10 people is affected by kidney disease. World Kidney Day is a joint initiative of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF).

About Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a progressive loss in the function of the kidney over a period of months or years. When the kidney does not function or falls below a certain point, it is called kidney failure. It is to be noted that untreated kidney failure can be life-threatening and requires dialysis or kidney transplant treatment to maintain life. CKD can be caused by diabetes, high blood pressure, and other disorders. Early detection and treatment may help prevent chronic kidney disease from getting worse.

Rules for Keeping Kidneys Healthy

- Take a healthy diet.

- Maintain a routine, be fit and active.

- Check and control blood sugar

- Check and control blood pressure

-Take the proper amount of fluids during the day.

- Do not smoke.

- Don't take pain killer pills or anti-inflammatory drugs regularly.

- Get your kidney function checked if there is one or more high-risk factors.

