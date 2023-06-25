World Vitiligo Day 2023: What is Vitiligo? Cause, Symptoms, Treatment, Prevention & More

World Vitiligo Day 2023: World Vitiligo Day is celebrated on June 25 annually, since 2011. The day commemorates the birth of famous pop star Michael Jackson. He openly discussed his struggles with vitiligo and took many different initiatives to aware people of the chronic skin disorder. Vitiligo Day aims to promote awareness, extend support and advocate for rights and debunk myths.

What is Vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes patches of skin to lose pigment or colour. It happens when melanocytes, skin cells that make pigments attack and are destroyed, causing the skin to turn a milky-white colour. It affects people of all ages, genders and ethnic backgrounds, covering around 1% population of the world.

The different types of Vitiligo are:

Generalized

Segmental

Mucousal

Focal

Trichome

Universal

What are the different causes of Vitiligo?

According to the National Institute of Health, “Scientists believe that vitiligo is an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the melanocytes. In addition, researchers continue to study how family history and genes may play a role in causing vitiligo. Sometimes an event such as sunburn, emotional distress, or exposure to a chemical can trigger vitiligo or make it worse.”

Vitiligo seems to be more common in people who have a family history of the disorder or who have certain autoimmune diseases, including:

Addison’s disease

Pernicious anaemia

Psoriasis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Thyroid disease

Type 1 diabetes

What are the symptoms of Vitiligo?

The first signs of vitiligo are typically a few little white macules or patches, which may later spread throughout your body. Depigmentation, often known as loss of natural colour or pigment, is the primary sign of vitiligo. The following are some additional typical symptoms:

skin that has lost its colour in patches and is often paler on the extremities.

In regions where the skin is losing colour, hair can become white.

Mucous membranes, inside the nose or mouth can become depigmented.

Uveitis which means eye irritation or swelling.

Inflammation in the ear.

Low self-esteem or a poor self-image.

How to treat Vitiligo?

There is no cure for vitiligo but several treatment options are available. Treatment for vitiligo isn’t necessary, as the condition isn’t harmful to your body and is only cosmetic. Common treatments for vitiligo include:

Medications

Light therapy

Depigmentation therapy

Surgery

Counselling

Immune Mediators

Skin Camouflage

What are the preventive measures for Vitiligo?

Protect your skin from the sun.

Wear breathable clothes.

Use sunscreen every day inside or outside.

Avoid cuts, scrapes, and burns.

Never use a tanning bed or sun lamp.

Support your immune system with a healthy lifestyle.

Take care of your mental health.

Show love and support for other vitiligo patients.

Do not get a Tattoo.

World Vitiligo Day serve as a global platform to raise awareness, foster acceptance, and support individuals living with vitiligo. This day empowers those affected to embrace their uniqueness and advocates for a world that celebrates diversity and inclusivity by encouraging education, promoting research, and challenging societal stigmas. It acts as a gentle reminder that regardless of one's skin tone or look, everyone deserves respect, acceptance, and equal opportunity.

