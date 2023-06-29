You are a sharp person if you can find the doctor’s 2 patients hiding in the picture within 8 seconds!

There are many things in the world that trick and deceive us. Sometimes, the brain, which is the most powerful organ in the human body, gets tricked into seeing something that is not there, or vice versa. One of the perfect examples of this deception is optical illusion puzzles. These puzzles are mind-bending images that often hide something in plain sight. Researchers say that solving these illusory puzzles gives you a great mental workout, which in turn can significantly improve your problem-solving and observation skills.

You know we have a puzzle prepared for you; this is why you are here. So, are you ready for a challenge? Let’s begin.

Challenge your observation skills and find the royal musician’s lost harp within 7 seconds!

Find the doctor’s 2 patients in 8 seconds

You can see a man crying in this optical illusion picture. The man is a doctor and has lost 2 of his patients. Can you find them for him? The doctor will be really grateful to you for this. You have 8 seconds to go, so do not waste a single second and try to find the lost patients as soon as you can.

Finding the solution to this picture puzzle requires you to think outside of the box and see things from a different perspective. The patients can be found in the vicinity of the doctor. You just have to keep your eyes peeled if you want to find them. We believe that your 8 seconds are up. Scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here are the 2 patients of the doctor:

