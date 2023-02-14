About 690 Universities and 34,000 Colleges are Running Without NAAC Certificate Says MoS Education

NAAC Accreditation System: As per some media reports, there are around 695 Universities and over 34,000 colleges in the country running without accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) this information was informed in the Parliament on Monday, February 13, 2023. However, the data was shared by the Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in the Lok Sabha in response to the written question, the reports said.

According to reports, the Minister of State for Education said that as per the information received from the University Grants Commission (UGC), out of 1,113 Universities and 43, 796 Colleges, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council has accredited only 418 Universities and 9,062 Colleges.

He further added that in order to bring all the educational institutions, universities and colleges under the NAAC system, the NAAC has very much reduced the fee structure for accreditation and assessment. However, they have also reduced the metrics and questions in the manual for the self-study report for the constituent college and affiliated colleges.

As per the reports, MoS Education also said that there are 34,734 colleges that are running under the NAAC accreditation system. However, the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 visualizes that all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) aim through their institutional development plans they can attain the highest level of accreditation over 15 years.

What is NAAC?

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council or NAAC is a government organisation in India that conducts the assessment and accreditation of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) including universities, colleges or other recognised institutions to obtain an understanding of the quality status of the institution.

