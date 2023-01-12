Agricultural Education to be Modified Conforming With National Education Policy, Check Details Here

Agricultural Education: The Agricultural Education in the country will be updated complying with the National Education Policy by laying foremost emphasis on Skill Development. As per the reports, Dr Seema Jaggi who is the Additional Director General (HRD) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Education (ICAR) announced on January 11, 2023, that some modifications are to be made in the sector of Agricultural Education.

Moreover, the inauguration of the 21-day Winter School, a training programme was held for researchers and academicians, at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). After the inauguration ceremony, Jaggi introduced several changes to be implemented in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Future Prospects in Agricultural Sector

She asserted that the Agricultural course curriculum will be restructured in a way that helps open a wide array of opportunities and will also boost overall growth in the agriculture sector. In addition to this, education and research in agriculture and associated areas will have greater opportunities in the country in the coming future, as declared by Dr Seema Jaggi, HRD of ICAR.

She further added by saying that setting up initiatives like incubation centres would substantially support rural development. Underlining the importance of analytical tools in social science research, she said that research would be incomplete without proper data analysis.

Jaggi stated at the event that it is necessary to have a solid understanding of modern statistical, econometric and time series methods or techniques in order to make proper inferences in social sciences research.

Winter School Objectives

The Winter School sponsored by the Agricultural Education Division of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), aims at providing an opportunity to modernize the analytical skills of social science researchers and making them more aware of advanced analytical tools and software.

There were 25 participants in total belonging to various regions across India such as from Rajasthan, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala who will be attending the Winter School.

CMFRI Director Dr A. Gopalakrishnan reported that the use of statistically valid judgments has been derived from research programmes which is the bedrock for the growth of the social sciences discipline.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Registrations to Close Today, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in