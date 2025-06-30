Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AIAPGET Admit Card 2025 Released at exams.nta.ac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card today: NTA has released the AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card today, June 30, 2025 on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET. Students can download their AIAPGET 2025 hall ticket online by using their application number, date of birth, and solving the captcha code.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jun 30, 2025, 18:11 IST
AIAPGET Admit Card 2025 releasing today, check here.
AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025 Admit Card today, June 30, 2025. Students who have successfully registered for the exams can visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET. The log in credentials required to get the admit card online are the application number and date of birth, followed by solving the captcha code. 

AIAPGET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to AIAPGET examination 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)

Board name 

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET

Level 

Postgraduate 

Admit card release date 

June 30, 2025

Exam date 

July 4, 2025

Log in credentials 

Application Number

Date of birth

Status

RELEASED

How to Download AIAPGET 2025 Hall Ticket?

The following steps-by-step instructions can be followed to download the AIAPGET admit card online: 

  1. Visit the official AIAPGET website at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET
  2. On the home page, in the ‘Latest News’ ticker, click on the link ‘AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card OUT’
  3. You will be redirected to a login window
  4. In the portal, enter your credentials
  5. Press ‘Submit’ 
  6. Check the details mentioned in AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card and download for further use

