AIAPGET Admit Card 2025 Released at exams.nta.ac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025 Admit Card today, June 30, 2025. Students who have successfully registered for the exams can visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET. The log in credentials required to get the admit card online are the application number and date of birth, followed by solving the captcha code.

AIAPGET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to AIAPGET examination 2025 here: