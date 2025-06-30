AIAPGET Admit Card 2025 Released at exams.nta.ac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025 Admit Card today, June 30, 2025. Students who have successfully registered for the exams can visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET. The log in credentials required to get the admit card online are the application number and date of birth, followed by solving the captcha code.
AIAPGET 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to AIAPGET examination 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)
|
Board name
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Admit card release date
|
June 30, 2025
|
Exam date
|
July 4, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Application Number
Date of birth
|
Status
|
RELEASED
How to Download AIAPGET 2025 Hall Ticket?
The following steps-by-step instructions can be followed to download the AIAPGET admit card online:
- Visit the official AIAPGET website at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET
- On the home page, in the ‘Latest News’ ticker, click on the link ‘AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card OUT’
- You will be redirected to a login window
- In the portal, enter your credentials
- Press ‘Submit’
- Check the details mentioned in AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card and download for further use
For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation