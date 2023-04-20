AIBE 17 Result 2023 Soon: BCI Releases Notification Regarding Final Answer Key

AIBE 17 Result 2023 Soon: As per the latest updates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has recently released a notification stating that the results will be announced very soon. The authorities have informed that the evaluation process is in the final stage. Also, candidates must note that the result will be declared on the basis of AIBE final answer key 2023.

The notice further states that the candidates must keep a vigil on the official website for AIBE results 2023. However, candidates will also be informed about the result on their respective email IDs. In case of spelling errors, candidates can contact the BCI exam helpdesk via email to rectify them.

AIBE 17 Notification 2023- Click Here (PDF file)

The authorities have already released the final answer key on the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com.Candidates who appeared in the AIBE 17 Exam 2023 can visit the official website and review their answers. The answer key has been prepared after thoroughly scrutinizing and reviewing all the objections received from the candidates.

How to Check AIBE 17 Result 2023?

Once released, candidates who appeared in the AIBE XVII exam 2023 can access their results on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AIBE 17 Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials- user ID and password

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Print a hard copy for future reference

What After AIBE XVII Result 2023 Declaration?

After the results are announced, candidates must check them properly and look for discrepancies. In case of errors, they can contact the help desk and get them corrected.

Then, candidates must apply for a Certificate of Practice (COP) by obtaining an application form from an enrolled state bar council. After filling out the form, he/she must submit it physically to the state bar council along with a hard copy of the result and prescribed fee.

