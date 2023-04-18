  1. Home
AIBE 17 Result 2023 Updates, Check Expected Date and Time, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

AIBE 17 Result 2023 is expected soon on the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can check out the latest updates here.

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 18, 2023 13:15 IST
AIBE 17 Result 2023 Expected Soon: As per the latest updates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the AIBE XVII result 2023 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com. Meanwhile, the AIBE XVII cut-off 2023 has been reduced for all categories since two questions have been dropped from the answer key.

AIBE 17 Result 2023: Check Latest Updates

  • BCI released the revised answer key for the AIBE XVII exam 2023 on April 14, 2023.
  • The authorities dropped two questions from the answer key.
  • As a result, the AIBE 17 cut-off 2023 has been reduced for all categories.
  • Previously, BCI released a notification stating that the result will be declared in the 1st week of April. However, the result has not been announced yet.
  • Candidates can check out results on the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE XVII Important Dates

Particulars

Dates

AIBE XVII exam

February 5, 2023

Revised answer key release

April 14, 2023

AIBE 17 result date and time

April 2023 

The cut-off for AIBE 17 is set at 40% of the total points. BCI altered the answers to two questions and dropped two others. The remaining 98 questions will serve as the basis for the AIBE XVII Result 2023. The cut-off for AIBE 17 will be 40% of 98 marks after 2 questions are dropped, and 35% of 98 points for candidates in the SC and ST categories.

How to Check AIBE 17 Result 2023?

Once available, candidates will be able to check out the AIBE XVII result 2023 on the official website. Candidates must note that the result will be declared on the basis of the final answer key. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AIBE result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: AIBE 17 Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Print a hard copy for future reference

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
