AIBE (XVII) Admit Card 2023 Verification Window To Close Tomorrow, Check Details Here

AIBE (XVII) Admit Card Verification To Close Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the Bar Council of India will end the verification process of AIBE (XVII) 17 Admit Card 2023 tomorrow-January 25, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not verified their details yet must do the same on the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com before the deadline. Only after the candidate approves the details, the authorities will issue the admit card.

As per the prescribed schedule, after the verification is done, the AIBE 17 Admit Card 2023 will be issued on the official website on January 30, 2023. However, the authorities will conduct the AIBE (XVII) 17 exam on February 5, 2023. Thus, candidates must start preparing for the upcoming All India Bar Examination.

AIBE XVII Important Dates

Event Date Last date for corrections in admit card January 25th, 2023, AIBE XVII (17) admit card January 30th to February 3rd, 2023 AIBE XVII (17) Exam February 5th, 2023

Required Documents for AIBE XVII Admit Card Verification

As per the official schedule, candidates must verify their details for AIBE XVII admit card. For verification purposes, they need to keep the below-mentioned documents handy-

AIBE 17 Application Form

Advocate ID

Academic documents (scanned and self-attested)

Enrollment Certificate (issued by state bar council)

Scanned documents (photograph and signature)

AIBE XVII Exam

AIBE XVII Exam is scheduled to be held on February 5, 2023. The AIBE XVII 2023 will be conducted in offline mode (pen-paper based). As per the exam pattern, the candidates will have to attempt a total of 100 multiple-choice questions.

The AIBE 17 exam 2023 will have a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates can choose the preferred language from the 11 options available to them.

