    AIBE (XVII) Admit Card 2023 Verification Window To Close Tomorrow, Check Details Here

    AIBE XVII Admit Card Verification window will be closed tomorrow. Thus, candidates who have not verified their details yet must do the same at allindiabarexamination.com

     

    Updated: Jan 24, 2023 17:19 IST
    AIBE (XVII) Admit Card 2023 Verification Closes Tomorrow
    AIBE (XVII) Admit Card 2023 Verification Closes Tomorrow

    AIBE (XVII) Admit Card Verification To Close Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the Bar Council of India will end the verification process of AIBE (XVII) 17 Admit Card 2023 tomorrow-January 25, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not verified their details yet must do the same on the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com before the deadline. Only after the candidate approves the details, the authorities will issue the admit card. 

    As per the prescribed schedule, after the verification is done, the AIBE 17 Admit Card 2023 will be issued on the official website on January 30, 2023. However, the authorities will conduct the AIBE (XVII) 17 exam on February 5, 2023. Thus, candidates must start preparing for the upcoming All India Bar Examination.

    AIBE XVII Important Dates

    Event

    Date

    Last date for corrections in admit card

    January 25th, 2023,

    AIBE XVII (17) admit card 

    January 30th to February 3rd, 2023

    AIBE XVII (17) Exam                                                               

    February 5th, 2023

    Required Documents for AIBE XVII Admit Card Verification

    As per the official schedule, candidates must verify their details for AIBE XVII admit card. For verification purposes, they need to keep the below-mentioned documents handy-

    • AIBE 17 Application Form
    • Advocate ID 
    • Academic documents (scanned and self-attested)
    • Enrollment Certificate (issued by state bar council)
    • Scanned documents (photograph and signature)

    AIBE XVII Exam

    AIBE XVII Exam is scheduled to be held on February 5, 2023. The AIBE XVII 2023 will be conducted in offline mode (pen-paper based). As per the exam pattern, the candidates will have to attempt a total of  100 multiple-choice questions.

    The AIBE 17 exam 2023 will have a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates can choose the preferred language from the 11 options available to them. 

    Also Read: AP EAPCET 2023 Exam Dates Announced, Check APSCHE Exam Datesheet Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification