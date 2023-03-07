AICTE, IGNOU Sign MoU to Translate MBA course Materials in Indian Languages, Check Details Here

IGNOU MBA Programme: Indira Gandhi National Open University has signed an MoU with the All India Council for Technical Education for the translation of the MBA courses of the university unto Indian languages. The initiative has been taken by IGNOU with an aim to provide higher education in regional languages to the students.

IGNOU Vice Chancellor Professor Nageshwar Rao stated that multilingual education is necessary to transform the education sector in India under the new NEP 2020. He further added that IGNOU has taken the initiative to translate MBA course materials into different Indian Languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Bengali and Marathi. This is one of the many collaborations that the university plans with the AICTE.

The translation work will help in increasing the accessibility of MBA courses among students who are more comfortable learning the course in their native language. The translation, of the course materials will also help in bridging the language gap which exists among students from different parts of India.

AICTE chairman Professor TG Sitharam stated that as part of the agreement, AICTE and IGNOY will work towards providing MBA content in 12 Indian languages such as Odia, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Urdu and Assamese.

He further pointed out that the translation will benefit Indian students who want to study MBA in Indian languages and AICTE will work with IGNOU to ensure that the defined management terms become part of the textbooks for MBA education in various Indian languages.

MoU between @OfficialIGNOU & @AICTE_INDIA on translation of IGNOU MBA courses in Indian Languages



Signing of MoU by Dr. Alok Chaube, Registrar IGNOU & Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE in the presence of Prof. Nageshwar Rao, @IgnouVc & Prof. TG Sitharam, Chairman AICTE pic.twitter.com/7VQiwOAwtL — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) March 7, 2023

He also added that the initiative of translation is a step towards inclusion and will open the doors for many students in remote areas to pursue MBA in their native tongue and also help students from non-English speaking backgrounds to pursue MBA programmes and also acquire the knowledge and skills required to succeed.

Professor MS Senam Raju, Director School of Management Studies, IGNOU stated that the efforts of translating the MBA courses have made quality education more accessible and inclusive to students promoting economic growth and development by producing skilled business professionals.

Dr. Amit Kumar Srivastava, Director of the Faculty Development Cell, AICTE presented a brief detail of the AICTE intervention in technical books in different Indian languages and the role of AICTE in the agreement.

