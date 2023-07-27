  1. Home
AIIMS MSc. August 2023 Session Result Declared, Download Result PDF Here

AIIMS M.Sc August 2023 session results have been announced. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results pdf through the link given here.

Updated: Jul 27, 2023 12:04 IST
AIIMS MSc August 2023 Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the M.Sc course results for the August session. The results have been announced for the Biophysics, Cardiovascular Imaging and Endovascular Technologies, Reproductive Biology and Clinical Embryology, and Nuclear Medicine Technology programmes. 

The results contain the list of candidates who have been provisionally allocated seats for admission to the mentioned programmes. The results have been issued in the order of merit based on the marks scored by candidates in the entrance exams conducted on July 17, 2023.

AIIMS August session M.Sc course exam results are available on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. Students can also check the results through the direct link available below. 

AIIMS M.Sc Course Result 2023 - Direct Link - Click Here

How to Check AIIMS M.Sc Course Result 2023

The AIIMS M.Sc August session results are available on the official website. The results have been announced as a pdf document consisting of the list of students with their roll number, category, and rank. The steps to download the pdf are given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS exam

Step 2: Click on the M.Sc course result notification link

Step 3: The result pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the result pdf for further reference

As per the details mentioned on the official notification of the results, candidates are to report to the office of the registrar, academic section by July 31, 2023, to complete the admission procedure. Seats vacant after the closing date will be notified separately on later dates and filled by the next eligible candidate waitlisted.

List of Documents for Admission

Candidates reporting for admission need to carry the following documents along with a set of photocopies.

  • Registration Slip
  • AIIMS admit card
  • Two color passport size photograph
  • Date of Birth proof
  • Self-attested copy of mark sheet of the qualifying examination
  • Relevant degree of Certificate from the recognized University 
  • OBC (NCL)/EWS certificate should be valid for Central Government jobs/ admission in Central Govt. Institutions only

